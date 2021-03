Where to buy the Xbox Series X: The lastest restock news and rumors

While the Xbox Series X is out of stock at all major retailers, both online and in stores, we've seen the console appear at a number of places in the last week, however briefly. In every case it has sold out rapidly. The PS5 might be the fastest-selling console in US history, but the new Xbox can't be that far behind. Whenever the Xbox has been restocked, it has sold out immediately, often within an hour. That makes it especially difficult to get a unit right now. There are two next-gen Microsoft consoles to choose from: The $500 Xbox Series X is the console to get if you want 4K video at 120Hz, though if you don't have a 4K TV, then the Xbox Series S is a much more reasonable $300.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Regardless of which model you plan to buy, inventory is all but impossible to find right now unless you want to buy the All Access edition, which is substantially more expensive than the console on its own (you pay a total of $840 over two years). But for the latest updates on restocks, check back here frequently. You can monitor Xbox availability on your own as well; Twitter is a popular (if not entirely reliable) source of restock rumors. But here at CNET, we occasionally get word directly from retailers and other tipsters about upcoming inventory restocks, and when we do, we put out the word immediately.

This much is true: It will probably be months before normal inventory levels appear in stores, so getting your own Xbox before summer is likely to be a challenge. Microsoft recently said that it expects inventory to be short through June.

Here's a list of all the major retailers (and high-profile resellers) where you can monitor stock and availability.

Xbox Series X Restock Possibilities

You can find both the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from the same Amazon product page.

This is the product page for the Xbox Series at GameStop.

Here's where to find the Xbox Series X at Best Buy (when inventory drops).

You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page to see both new consoles, but here's the product page for the Xbox Series X.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory.

We highly recommend waiting for inventory to appear at ordinary retailers so you can buy an Xbox Series X at the regular retail price. But if you simply can't wait, be advised that the average Xbox Series X price on eBay is about $800.

Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? We don't recommend you do it, but StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy a new Xbox -- as long as you're willing to pay $650 or more.

This story is frequently updated with the latest Xbox Series X inventory news.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox Series X and Series S offer a fine-tuned, streamlined...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.