Where to buy the Xbox Series X: Restock updates for Best Buy, Amazon, Target, Walmart and more

Trying to get an Xbox Series X before the clock runs out on 2020? So are a million of your closest friends, and unfortunately there doesn't seem to be nearly enough inventory to make that happen. It has been a hot minute since any major retailer had any inventory, but today, Best Buy had some consoles to offer. That was encouraging news for everyone who has been trying to get a unit since the US launch on Nov. 10. But as I write this, halfway through the day, there don't seem to be many consoles available.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Currently, there's no inventory to be had anywhere but Best Buy, due both to insatiable consumer demand and to resellers beating average consumers to the punch. But starting around 10 a.m. PT this morning, Best Buy began offering Xboxes to at least some customers.

But the sale is going about as well as you might expect. Despite yellow "add to cart" buttons appearing on the product page, Best Buy gave many users pop-ups advising that in some cases it couldn't add the item to the cart and that more inventory would be released "every few minutes." Later in the day, the yellow "add to cart" button persisted, but now displays a message that says, "Due to high demand, we're having everyone go through one more step before it can be added," and the extra step hasn't yielded any consoles in our informal testing. So, while the sale doesn't appear to be over yet, don't count on getting an Xbox.

As for other retailers, we're keeping an eye on Twitter and other sources of news, and will keep you up to date on what other retailers like Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and Target are planning right here, while keeping our expectations in check. Microsoft confirmed on Nov. 16 that Xbox inventory could be tight through April 2021.

What follows is a list of the major retailers selling the Xbox Series X. Our advice is to seek out the $500 retail price and avoid those pricey retailer bundles (which include extraneous controllers, accessories and games).

Xbox Series X: Check inventory restock

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back in the preorder days of September, but now stands ready for your Xbox Series X purchase as inventory allows.

Amazon is selling the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from this same product page.

GameStop had touted "very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase" but those are currently sold out.

Walmart does a solid job of noting availability windows for PS5 and Xbox on its Twitter feed. You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page for both new consoles.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory.

Are you already getting desperate? Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? Listen, we wouldn't do this and we don't recommend you do it, either. But if you want to take that path, StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy and sell new Xbox and PS5 models -- as long as you're willing to pay upwards of $750.

