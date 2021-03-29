Where to buy the Xbox Series X: Restock updates at Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Amazon and more

Good news! After months of low inventory and "sold out" messages, the Xbox Series X has been spotted at a number of retailers in recent weeks. It always sells out quickly, but the fact that it's appearing at all means that gamers who have so far been unlucky in their attempts to buy the new console may finally be able to start gaming.

It's been a long road to get here, though. Beyond typical new console enthusiasm, the pandemic has pushed demand for Microsoft's gaming console sky high because so many people have been looking for entertainment they can enjoy safely at home (the same reason some not-so-new consoles were out of stock for months).

The $500 Xbox Series X is the gaming console of choice for its 4K video and 120Hz refresh rates. But if you don't have a 4K TV, the Xbox Series S costs a much more reasonable $300. With many people still waiting to buy one, the new console appears to be nearly as in-demand as the PS5, which is now the fastest-selling console in US history.

For the latest news on inventory updates, check back here frequently. You can monitor Xbox availability on your own as well -- Twitter is a popular (if not entirely reliable) source of restock rumors. But here at CNET, we occasionally get word directly from retailers and other tipsters about upcoming inventory restocks, and when we do, we put the word out immediately.

This much is true: It will probably be months before normal inventory levels appear in stores, so if you don't put some effort in, getting your own Xbox before summer is likely to be a challenge. Microsoft recently said that it expects inventory to be short through June.

After this list of related stories, you'll find a list of all the major retailers (and high-profile resellers) where you can monitor stock and availability.

Xbox Series X Restock Possibilities

You can find both the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S on the same Amazon product page.

This is the product page for the Xbox Series at GameStop.

Here's where to find the Xbox Series X at Best Buy (when inventory drops).

You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page to see both new consoles, but here's the product page for the Xbox Series X.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory.

We highly recommend waiting for inventory to appear at ordinary retailers so you can buy an Xbox Series X at the regular retail price. But if you simply can't wait, be advised that the average Xbox Series X price on eBay is about $800.

Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? We don't recommend doing that, but StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy a new Xbox -- as long as you're willing to pay $650 or more.

