Where to buy the Xbox Series S: See the restock status for Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more

The $300 Xbox Series S isn't currently available at any major retailer, but we'll update this page when the console's inventory status changes.

Looking for an Xbox Series S before the holidays? Unfortunately, the odds are not in your favor. The next-gen console has been virtually impossible to find ever since its debut on Nov. 10. A few retailers have had a couple of inventory drops over the last few weeks, but none of them has been remotely enough to satisfy demand, especially when ordinary users have had to compete with bots and resellers.

As you probably know, the Xbox Series S isn't just a powerful update to Microsoft's console franchise, it's the smarter of the two new consoles to buy in my opinion. Priced at just $300, it's the little brother of the $500 Xbox Series X. It plays all the same games, but it's capped at 1440p resolution (versus 4K on the Series X), lacks an optical drive and has only half as much storage (500GB versus 1TB) -- but that's expandable with add-on drives, and Microsoft autoloads less ambitious textures to accommodate the difference. Our advice is that if you don't have a 4K TV this is the better console to buy, because it's more affordable and doesn't write a lot of checks your TV can't cash.   

Keep checking this page because we will update this article when we know about an impending inventory drop at one of these retailers. And if you want to keep an eye on the retailers yourself, here are product pages at each of the stores:

Xbox Series S: Check inventory restock

Walmart

Here is Walmart's Xbox Series S order page. The retailer occasionally notifies customers about inventory drops via Twitter.

See at Walmart

Best Buy

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back during preorder day in September, but it's just one of many stores now offering the Xbox Series S.

See at Best Buy

Amazon

Amazon's order page includes both versions of the next-gen console -- the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

See at Amazon

Newegg

This is where to go on Newegg's site to buy an Xbox Series S.

See at Newegg

GameStop

If you would like to buy the new Xbox from GameStop, here's where to go.

See at GameStop

Target

Target has a page for the Xbox Series S, too.

See at Target

Microsoft

Microsoft will offer the Xbox Series S for $300, or as part of the Xbox All Access plan, which includes the Series S and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and costs $25 per month for 24 months.

See at Microsoft
