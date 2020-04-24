Where to buy organic and humanely raised chicken online

Many of us are looking to make the switch to a better bird and buy organic, cruelty-free and humanely-raised chicken online -- and with good reason. It's no secret that the US chicken and poultry industry has big problems and, for years now, has fallen under the scrutinous eye of informed consumers, journalists and activists alike. Look no further than Jonathan Safran Foer's Eating Animals or Michael Pollan's The Omnivore's Dilemma -- both devastating indictments of factory farming -- to learn the horrors that exist within a system that has evolved to grossly emphasize efficiency over quality. There are, however, good options for certified cruelty-free, humanely raised and organic chicken available for purchase online and in markets -- if you know where to look -- with more popping up every year.

First, some context. There are two main problems within the wider poultry farming industry to consider: the breeding and raising of chickens on an industrial scale, and the agricultural practices that are implemented to feed all these birds and keep the massive supply chain moving.

Breeding & raising practices include a litany of dubious standards including acute selective breeding to make birds unnaturally big and meaty (but not healthy) and fed antibiotics to keep them from getting sick. They get sick, of course, because living conditions are often dismal and unclean, which brings up another set of moral issues often employed by animal rights groups. It's true, the majority of poultry bought, cooked and eaten in the US is riddled with antibiotics, harvested from unnaturally bred and highly stressed birds that exist only for a short time in conditions most of us would likely condemn if we knew about them.

Getty Images

Farming practices enacted to grow feed for chickens and other animals is the more under-reported problem plaguing both the industry and the planet. Because of the sheer size of the industry and demand for output, massive quantities of GMO (genetically modified organisms) row crops -- namely corn and soy -- or the "grain economy," is required to sustain such an enormous supply.

Due to this unprecedented yet self-imposed demand for so much cheap chicken (roughly 50 billion chickens are slaughtered per year) industrial agriculture practices must be employed. That translates to more chemicals, pesticides, fertilizer and genetically modified crops. Not only does this impact the health of the crops which are then fed to birds and, in turn, to us, but soil health deteriorates and the entire system becomes more and more polluted with every passing year. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (PDF link), 26% of the earth's ice-free land is used for livestock grazing while 33% is used for growing feed (chicken feed alone represents 9% of row crops). When you consider the impossibly poor farming conditions for animal feed -- most of which is inedible for humans -- you realize that's a whole lot of chemicals going into the earth, water and air.

Getty Images

What's the solution?

It turns out there are indeed options for buying organic and humane chicken online, and they might be more affordable than you think. Matt Wadiak, one of the original founders of Blue Apron and former COO of the meal kit outfit recently launched Cooks Venture, for instance. Cooks Venture is a poultry farm and distributor that raises, slaughters and sells heirloom chickens using humane breeding and raising practices but also -- and just as importantly in Wadiak's view -- employs regenerative farming to keep soil health intact and limit the overall impact poultry farming has on climate change. Cooks Venture heirloom chickens are raised on quality feed, air-chilled, pasture-raised with unrestricted access to the outdoors and are Animal Welfare Certified -- an important and rigorous label to earn (more on that in a minute). It is Wadiak's goal for his farming and breeding practices to go mainstream, and with Cooks Venture having already scaled up to deliver roughly 700,000 chickens per week, it doesn't seem so far-fetched.

Cook's Venture

Cooks Venture, like other humane and sustainable poultry farms, is up against massive systemic and societal obstacles, however, including deep poultry lobby roots with even deeper pockets looking to influence regulatory policy. Ingrained consumer habits are another hurdle, as many of us have adapted to the cheapening of chicken and poultry over the years. Meat and, specifically, poultry has become (comparatively) cheaper and cheaper, thanks to factory farming, and is in no way keeping up with general inflation. "Too cheap," if you ask Wadiak, as the price cuts have come at the expense of both the health of the planet and the animals we then put into our body, not to mention cruel farm and slaughterhouse practices.

A humanely raised, organically fed whole chicken is likely to cost you between $12 and $23 (Cooks Venture chickens can be had for as little as $11) but when you consider one could easily feed a family of four, the cost may seem less prohibitive. On the flip side, paying $6 or $8 for factory-farmed chickens may be an attractive proposition to pad your bottom line, but Wadiak implores people to consider all the associated risks and problems and posits that it's really hard to argue in favor of meat that cheap. "Something has to bear the brunt of such inexpensive poultry, and it very well may be you and your health."

Chicken labels to consider

Sifting through the labels and terminology when buying meat and poultry can be tricky. With so many different standards it's helpful to have a way to decode. To complicate matters, only some of the labels refer to USDA regulations while others, like "all-natural," are simply marketing buzzwords and mean nothing.

These first two labels signify some of the most rigorous standards and are the best indicators you are getting a humanely raised poultry product.

Certified humane

According to the ASPCA, this label represents a significant improvement over conventional standards and means the animal has outdoor access for ruminants and for pigs and poultry when accompanied by the words "free-range" or "pasture-raised." If animals are raised indoors, it means more space, bedding and enrichment are required and subtherapeutic antibiotics are prohibited. Standards extend to transport and slaughter, too, and compliance is assured by independent on-farm auditing.

Animal welfare certified

This six-level rating program for animals raised for meat and eggs is slightly more complex. According to the ASPCA, each successive level represents progressively higher welfare and includes all requirements of those below it. Cage confinement, hormones and subtherapeutic antibiotics are prohibited at all levels, standards extend to transport and slaughter and compliance with them is verified by auditors on every farm.

Read more about both of these labels here.

Organic

The "organic" label is a good one to look out for but keep in mind it really just means that the chickens have been fed a certified organic diet and -- but not always -- means the farming practices used in feeding the birds are better. But it doesn't signal anything about a chicken's quality of life or humane practices during their life and/or death and, in many cases, organic chickens still withstand a lot of factory farming's most notorious practices.

No antibiotics or raised without antibiotics

This means the chickens were not routinely given preventative antibiotics, which many deem harmful but it doesn't ensure they weren't given antibiotics if they had gotten sick.

Pasture-raised

Because there's no legal definition of this term, "pasture-raised" is hard to verify. The USDA requires labels to be "accurate" but without any formal guidelines, this one has quite a bit of wiggle room but implies birds spent significant time outdoors and in a pasture.

Free-range

This is another label you've likely seen on sides of egg cartons and chicken packages that is misleading once you dive into the criteria. "Free-range" is meant to indicate that chickens had access to the outdoors but there is almost no requirement for how much or how big that outdoor space is. In many cases, poultry coops are set up so that the chickens don't even use the outdoor space.

All-natural

This is a marketing term and means nothing. There are no requirements for a chicken to be labeled all-natural and if you see it, you should probably assume it is anything but.

For more, read our in-depth breakdown of chicken labels or check out out this chicken labeling chart from the ASPCA.

The best places to buy humanely raised and organic chicken online

If you're concerned about eating humanely raised chicken that was bred and fed using sustainable and natural processes, your best bet is to do some research and find a good farm/producer and a consistent way in which to buy them. Luckily, a lot of the best chicken producer's birds can be bought online so you don't have to rely on your local market to carry them.

Cook's Venture Founder and CEO Matt Wadiak's goal is to improve the overall farming and feeding system which supports the massive poultry industry and bring it to scale (they're currently distributing upward of 700,000 chickens per week) so more people can eat better chicken raised on environmentally friendly feed. You can get their G.A.P Animal Welfare Certified heirloom chickens which are bred to be biologically sound, gut-healthy and tasty (speaking from experience) directly from Cooks Venture's website for as little as $15 when you buy six, with free shipping on all orders. Or snag one bird on sale for about $11 via Fresh Direct.

Green Circle This chicken from specialty food store D'Artagnan is certified humane, air-chilled, antibiotic-free and pasture-raised, making it one of the best choices for humane chicken you can buy online. Right now, the high-end retailer is selling two frozen birds (3 to 3.5 pounds) for just $32, plus shipping. Worth noting not that not all products by this brand are certified humane.

Smart Chicken Certified Organic Smart chickens are fed an organic grain diet, are free-range and certified humane by the Humane Farm Animal Care. All Smart chicken products are raised without the use of antibiotics and a 4-pound bird will cost about $23.

Applegate Farms You've probably seen these chicken products and others from this line in your local market. You can rest assured they use organic chicken in all of their products and some, like these breaded chicken patties, are also made using certified humanely raised birds.

Crowd Cow Note that this new player in the meat delivery game doesn't have humane chickens but does have a good selection of certified organic options, including this 12-ounce pack of chicken breasts for under $9.

ButcherBox Note: ButcherBox is currently not accepting new customers, but you can sign up to get on the waitlist. All of this online butcher's chicken is G.A.P Animal Welfare Certified. While you can't place single orders for breasts or single whole chickens, you can choose monthly boxes that include chicken like the popular Beef & Chicken Box.

