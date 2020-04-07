Where to buy face masks and cloth coverings online

the_burtons/Getty Images

Making a homemade face mask or face covering out of cloth isn't for everyone, and that's OK. We're going to give you some resources on where to buy premade, non-medical face masks, and what to look for when purchasing one.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing a face covering as a voluntary health measure when you're in crowded public places where social distancing isn't possible, like the supermarket. With the shortage of N95 and surgical face masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, cloth coverings are the next-best option.

When shopping for masks, look for one that's made from cotton and has a filter pouch -- pleated ones may offer more layers. It needs to be wide enough to cover your nose and chin, and should be snug enough not to create gaps. A tight fit will help keep out large particles that travel through the air, like from sneezes.

Remember to wash it before putting it on. You might want to buy multiple masks so that you always have a clean one on hand -- you'll need to wash the mask each time you get home from going out in public.

Note that wearing a non-medical face mask doesn't exempt you from physical and social distancing -- you still need to treat it as though you're not wearing one. And also be aware that non-medical masks may not prevent you from acquiring coronavirus, which is why other precautions are so important. Here are some options for buying face masks and cloth coverings online.

Custom Ink

Custom Ink is a printing company that creates customized gear for businesses and groups. Now, the company is using its resources to make protective cloth face masks. You can order a family pack of 12 for $30.

The printing company notes that these masks are for personal use and shouldn't be worn in a surgical or clinical setting where the infection risk is high.

Facebook Marketplace

If you're able to safely buy a homemade face mask from someone local, then Facebook Marketplace is a good option for finding them. However, make sure to follow your local guidelines about physical distancing while buying any items.

This includes standing at least six feet apart, so make arrangements to pick up the item from their porch or ask if the buyer can ship the item to help avoid contact. Wear gloves when collecting the mask and wash it immediately.

Also, if possible, use a mobile payment service to buy the products instead of exchanging cash, which could harbor germs or bring you into close contact with the seller. Some sellers offer a buy button so that you can pay online.

Etsy

Shopping an Etsy store is another option if you're looking to buy multiple face masks with different prints. However, it's important to note that they do sell out quickly, so if you spot one you like, it might be best to buy it then.

Some sellers carry sizes for adults and kids, so make sure you check the size before purchasing the mask to make sure you're getting one that fits.

Amazon Handmade

While there aren't a ton of options on Amazon Handmade at the time of writing, it's still a source for finding face masks. You'll need to read the description to make sure you're getting one that has multiple layers of cotton.

Many of these sellers are at capacity and working on orders that will take weeks to fulfill, so it's possible that it could take up to a month to receive your shipment.

ButtonCounter.com

Ask local groups

If you don't want to wait for items to be shipped, you can reach out to social clubs or religious groups you belong to and ask if anyone is making them. If your neighborhood uses Nextdoor or has a Facebook page, you can also post there to see if anyone can make you one -- it's considerate to offer to pay for their time.

Again, remember to wash the face masks before wearing them for the first time and after each use.

For more resources, here's how to make a face mask or covering at home, everything you need to know about homemade face masks and coronavirus, and 13 ways to help keep yourself safe when you leave the house.

