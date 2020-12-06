Where to buy an Xbox Series X: Get restock updates for Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Microsoft launched the Xbox Series X back on Nov. 10, and it's no secret that the limited inventory sold out more or less instantly, leaving most gamers high and dry with nothing to show for their year-long patience. That's true both of Microsoft's next-generation gaming consoles -- the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S -- and the Sony's competing PS5 as well. It's almost like 2020 is cursed.

But retailers are trying their best to get inventory, and already we've seen a few stores briefly restock (and almost immediately sell out). That's due in part, no doubt, to resellers beating average consumers to the punch. Hoping to even the score, gamers have been keeping an eye on Twitter for rumors and speculation about upcoming restocks at online retailers, as well as trade tales about various Xbox whales that got away. And there are occasionally reports of upcoming restocks that sound promising but are probably just trolling.

So what's a gamer to do? For sure, follow the news on Twitter. It's a good source for instant updates and you might get lucky. But we're also keeping you up to date on what retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and Target are planning right here.

While Walmart, Antonline and GameStop recently replenished their Xbox Series inventory and sold out within minutes, we haven't seen much other news or activity. That's more or less what we expected; Microsoft confirmed on Nov. 16 that Xbox inventory could be tight through April 2021.

That doesn't mean the occasional inventory drop won't happen, though, so it pays to keep an eye out for restocks. What follows is a list of the major retailers selling the Xbox Series X. Our advice is to seek out the $500 retail price and avoid those pricey retailer bundles (which include extraneous controllers, accessories and games).

Xbox Series X: Check inventory restock

Amazon is selling the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from this same product page.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back in the preorder days of September, but now stands ready for your Xbox Series X purchase as inventory allows.

GameStop had touted "very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase" but those are currently sold out.

Walmart does a solid job of noting availability windows for PS5 and Xbox on its Twitter feed. You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page for both new consoles.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory.

Are you already getting desperate? Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? Listen, we wouldn't do this and we don't recommend you do it, either. But if you want to take that path, StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy and sell new Xbox and PS5 models -- as long as you're willing to pay upwards of $750.

