Where should I put Alexa? The best rooms in your house for your Amazon Echo

Whether you've been using your Amazon Echo for years or you just bought one, where you place the smart speaker is important to make sure you're getting the most out of Alexa. The decision comes down to which speaker you own, what you use Alexa for and which room you spend the most time in.

For example, an Echo Show has a clear home in the kitchen for looking up recipes, but it's also nifty to have in the bedroom if you want to fall asleep watching Amazon Prime movies. But an Echo Dot might work best in your living room, where you can control playlists and smart home devices, or in your kitchen for setting timers.

Here are the best rooms for your Amazon Echo device, and how you can use it in each location. Let us know in the comments where you keep your smart speaker.

How Alexa works best in your kitchen

You spend a lot of time in your kitchen, from making your morning coffee to cooking to eating dinner. An Amazon Echo is essential for measurement conversions and listening to music while enjoying your favorite pasta dish. But using an Echo Show to look up a recipe through voice command, follow along with a cooking video or music lyrics is a must.

Your Amazon Echo is also useful for controlling the smart home devices in your kitchen. For example, if your coffee maker is plugged into a smart plug, you can create a routine or ask Alexa to start making coffee for you.

If you do put your Echo speaker in the kitchen, make sure to keep it away from the sink to keep from damaging it with water. If possible, place it on a shelf to avoid spilling sauces or other foods on it and keeping crumbs out -- here's how to safely clean the speaker if that does happen.

The best way to use Alexa in your bedroom

If you're like me, you have to have background noise to fall asleep at night. Or maybe you just want to watch a movie in your bedroom without hauling out your laptop or buying an extra TV. If that's the case, placing an Echo Show in your bedroom can help meet both of those needs.

However, if the Echo Show's display light prevents you from falling asleep, you can always just put an Echo Dot in your room and listen to a deep sleep playlist on the screenless device instead. An Echo Dot with Clock is also a good option so you always know what time it is.

Also, if you're concerned about privacy with the Echo Show, you can turn the camera off or cover the lens with a sticker.

Why your Amazon Echo is useful in your living room

If you spend a lot of time watching Netflix at home but wish your TV's speakers were louder, you can use your Echo speakers to amplify the volume and even create a surround sound effect (we recommend the Amazon Echo 2019 or Echo Studio for this). To do so, you'll need to connect your Echo device to a smart TV or Fire Stick.

Since the living room is often the area for entertainment, having your Amazon Echo set up there can also be great for family game nights with Alexa.

Now that you know where to place your Echo device, you should also know these four worst places to put your Amazon Echo in your house. Also, here's how to create an Amazon Echo playlist with just your voice and five ways to customize Alexa for a better Amazon Echo experience.