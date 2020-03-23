Where can you go in coronavirus lockdown? Here's what you can and can't do

Angela Lang/CNET

California, New Jersey and New York residents are officially ordered to "shelter in place." In other states and cities, the closure of "nonessential" businesses and "self isolation" are the watchwords of the day. The coronavirus situation is changing rapidly, with cities and states tightening restrictions on where people can go and what residents should and shouldn't do when they're out.

Are you on lockdown? On curfew? How do you know which businesses are essential? What exactly do all these words mean and which protocols are states adopting to curb the spread of COVID-19?

Though legal definitions might vary from state to state, here's what the most common restrictions mean and where in the US (and world) they're being used. This story updates frequently as the situation develops.

Shelter in place: California, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, New York

Shelter in place is a fairly restrictive directive that instructs residents to stay at home and only leave for essential tasks, like going to necessary doctors appointments and the grocery store. In general, you can go on walks for errands and recreation while practicing social distancing -- and you can walk your dog. But many businesses, like gyms and movie theaters, are closed.

While in general there's no police enforcement for shelter in place, in some regions, such as the counties of San Francisco Bay Area, you can be fined or imprisoned if you don't comply.

California. San Francisco Bay Area communities started sheltering in place as of March 17, expanding to a statewide mandate as of March 19. Seniors over 65 are ordered to stay indoors, except for walks and necessary appointments. Seniors are encouraged not to go to stores. On March 22, Gov. Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to get federal assistance with the crisis. Also on March 22, The White House declared a major disaster in the state of Washington, allowing it to recieve federal aid.

Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont issued a "Stay Safe, Stay Home" order for March 23, closing nonessential businesses statewide and asking residents to avoid contact with others when outside.

Illinois. Starting March 21, Gov. J. B. Pritzker ordered a statewide shelter in place, with essential services like restaurants, pharmacies and clinics remaining open.

Minnesota. While not ordered yet, Gov. Tim Walz said March 20 that he may call for state residents to shelter in place.

New Jersey. He didn't officially use the term "shelter in place," but Gov. Phil Murphy directed residents to stay at home and ordered nonessential businesses to close by 9 p.m. March 21.

New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo put his state on "pause," stopping short of a call for a statewide shelter in place. Instead he shuttered all non-essential businesses and ordered all non-essential workers to work from home as of March 22. On March 20, The White House declared that a major disaster exists in the state. On March 21, the FAA briefly stopped flights headed to New York and Philadelphia airports because of a coronavirus alert.

At the regional level, cities are also issuing stay-at-home orders, including Kansas City, Missouri, and St. Louis.

Which states are directing quarantine?

A quarantine is specifically used to restrict the movement of someone who's well, but has been exposed to a communicable disease, to limit its spread through contact.

Hawaii. Starting March 26, anyone arriving in state -- visitors or returning residents -- are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Kansas. The state requested that residents who recently visited California, Florida, New York or Washington or traveled on a cruise ship to quarantine in their homes for 14 days.

Curfew: Not in New Jersey, but in Kauai?

A curfew is one of the most stringent of all emergency measures, mandating that residents stay indoors during certain nighttime hours. It may or may not be enforced through a fine or arrest.

New Jersey. While New Jersey Gov. Murphy recommended on March 16 that residents stay indoors overnight, the request wasn't part of an official curfew order.

Kauai county, Hawaii. Local governments in Kauai county in Hawaii used the term "curfew" to require residents to stay indoors from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Exceptions include performing an essential service, delivering food or household supplies or seeking medical attention.

Countries on lockdown and restictions: What it means

Lockdown is a colloquial term to broadly describe companies, states and countries that are restricting business operations, transportation and the movement of people. In Europe, a handful of countries have mandated that residents stay indoors, at times threatening to enforce the restriction with law enforcement.

France. Countrywide, residents are required to have a certificate to leave their home for any reason, including to purchase essential supplies and for walks outside a residence, including with a pet. For a business trip, residents must have a signed document from an employer. Residents can be fined for failing to comply. International travel is also restricted.

Germany. Not on lockdown but with restrictions similar to those California, German residents are required to avoid groups larger than two people, leave their homes only for essential services and exercise and practice social distancing. Restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery.

Italy. Residents also need a certificate to travel around, with checkpoints monitored by the authorities throughout the region to make sure residents comply. As in France, residents can go on walks and bike rides, but are required to keep a safe distance from each other. Members of the military are helping with containment.

New Zealand. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered nonessential businesses to close this week and instructed residents to stay at home.

Portugal. While not on lockdown, in a degree by the government, residents are required to stay indoors except for essential activities. Residents over 70 have additional restrictions and can leave their homes only when necessary, to purchase food, for example, for medical appointments and for short walks. As with many states, the government is closing nonessential businesses and limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery.

Spain. The country has closed nonessential businesses, allowing residents to leave their homes only for essential services. Spain is considering using the police and military to enforce the stay-at-home mandate.

Travel bans: US and European borders closed

With a travel ban, you are restricted from visiting other countries, except for essential business.

Europe. Joining France and Italy, the European Union has closed its borders to nonessential travel for 30 days.

UK. The UK is advising residents to limit travel to countries and regions.

US. The federal government has closed its borders with Canada and Mexico for nonessential travel as well as banned travel to countries and regions it's designated as high-risk areas including China, 26 European nations and the UK.

Essential vs. nonessential businesses and services

To check the spread of coronavirus, many states are closing down nonessential businesses, including shopping malls, theaters, sports arenas, nail and hair salons, bars and pubs, barbershops and casinos.

At the same time, states are allowing businesses that provide services necessary for the health and safety of residents to stay open, including:

Grocery stores

Hardware stores

Stores that sell pharmacy and medical supplies

Food pickup or delivery (including liquor takeout from bars in some states such as New York and California)

Hospitals and medical centers

Banks

Gas stations

Pet stores

Jobs in "essential" services include those that keep infrastructure running, such as health care, food banks, sanitation, cleaning and construction. You can also drive to the gas station, walk the dog and engage in outdoor recreational exercise while practicing social distancing.

States that have closed nonessential businesses

A majority of states are restricting public gatherings, closing schools, or limiting restaurants to only takeout and delivery, including Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

You don't need to be ordered by your state or local authorities to stay safe. Here's how to keep the virus out of your home, how to avoid misinformation about the virus and what you need to know about coronavirus treatment. If your state or region has coronavirus restrictions, let us know in a comment.

