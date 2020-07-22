When will COVID end? The update on the race for a vaccine

SOPA Images/Getty Images

New coronavirus cases have been rising steadily for over a month now in the US, prompting at least 22 state governments to pause or roll back their reopening plans in an effort to curb the emergence of a second wave of the virus. According to the World Health Organization, the fastest way to bring an end to the pandemic is through a vaccine. For people around the world who've grown weary of lockdowns, physical distancing and the polarizing issue of face masks, it can't come soon enough.

How far off is a vaccine for COVID-19? Maybe not as far as you think. In fact, the US government on Wednesday pledged to buy 100 million doses for $1.95 billion from Pfizer when it receives final approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a vaccine it's developing. This comes on the heels of several similar deals between the US and other drugmakers. Multiple experimental coronavirus vaccine trials, including Pfizer's, are already taking volunteers in the US, in coordination with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Vaccines can take decades to develop and distribute globally. But there have never been so many doctors and scientists working this hard and fast on one. Just seven months since SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was first discovered, 23 vaccine candidates are already in human trials, with 130 more still being developed. Here's what's happening now.

As a relatively new disease, much remains unknown about COVID-19. This article updates frequently and is intended to be a general overview, not a source of medical advice. If you're seeking more information about coronavirus testing, here's how to find a testing site near you. Here's how to know if you qualify for a test and how to get an at-home coronavirus test.



Will there be just one vaccine for everyone?

We probably won't know until next year, but top US disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has suggested it might require several different vaccines made and distributed by different labs to bring an end to the pandemic, in a paper published May 11 in the journal Science.

COVID vaccine development is getting faster

Vaccines typically take about 10 to 15 years to develop and approve, through four phases that include human trials. But an FDA fast-track process and a coronavirus vaccine task force called Operation Warp Speed are accelerating development.

For example, rather than submitting all sections of the application after all four phases are done, approved vaccine projects can submit data to the FDA bit by bit.

Meanwhile, Operation Warp Speed is financially backing efforts to start manufacturing doses while clinical trials are still ongoing. That means if and when those vaccines do get approved, there will already be a store of doses ready to distribute nationally. Because of this, Fauci said he expects the US will have "hundreds of millions of doses" of the vaccine ready to distribute by early 2021.

Promising coronavirus vaccines from UK, US, China

Here's a quick look at some of the frontrunners in the race to find a vaccine for COVID-19, including where the vaccines are being developed, where they are with testing them and when scientists think they might be ready for widespread distribution, if known.

Oxford University/AstraZeneca (UK): Currently testing its vaccine on 100,000 human volunteers in at least three countries. Lead researcher Dr. Sarah Gilbert has said they're aiming for a fall 2020 release. As mentioned above, recent results show the vaccine does trigger an immune response.

Moderna (US): An apparent scuffle with government regulators has delayed large-scale human testing, which is now set to begin in late July. Moderna's CEO has told Barron's he expects the company will know by Thanksgiving if the vaccine is safe and effective and should be able to distribute it in early 2021 if it is.

Pfizer (US): Although its four COVID-19 vaccine candidates are still in early-stage human trials, two of them have been fast-tracked by the FDA. Pfizer's chief business officer told the US Congress the company may be ready to apply for FDA approval by October.

SinoVac (China): Currently testing its vaccine on about 10,000 human volunteers in China and about 9,000 in Brazil and is set to begin testing on about 1,900 test subjects in Indonesia soon. CEO of BioPharma, SinoVac's Indonesian partner, has said he expects the vaccine to be ready by early 2021.

SinoPharm (China): Currently testing about 15,000 volunteers in the Middle East in a trial the state-owned company expects to last three to six months. SinoPharm recently built a second facility to manufacture the vaccine, doubling its capacity to about 200 million doses per year.

CanSino Biologics (China): Set to begin large-scale human trials this summer, CanSino's vaccine has already been approved for the Chinese military.

What happens if we never find a coronavirus vaccine?

Coronaviruses are a large class of viruses and so far there are no vaccines for any of them. While there are promising early results, there's no guarantee of a vaccine by 2021. Statistically, only about 6% of vaccine candidates ever make it through to market, according to a Reuters special report.

Early evidence suggests that the coronavirus doesn't appear to mutate as quickly or often as the flu, and it's thought that the virus has not yet mutated significantly enough to disrupt vaccine development -- although our knowledge could change.

The longer we go without a vaccine, the more likely focus will shift toward treatments, such as the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir, which has reportedly shown promising results, and dexamethasone, a steroid that doctors say increases survival rates among the most serious cases. With effective therapeutic treatments, many viruses that used to be fatal are no longer death sentences. Patients with HIV, for example, can now expect to enjoy the same life expectancy as non-HIV-positive individuals, thanks to tremendous advances in treatment.

Lockdown measures are already lifting throughout the world, although with a potential second wave of coronavirus infections, cities could bring back certain quarantine measures, including requiring face masks and social distancing. Eventually, the global population may reach the 60% to 70% rate required for herd immunity to protect those who aren't immune.