Avengers: Endgame is an incredibly tight film, and at three hours, it's the longest MCU film ever. So when's the best time to pee if you loaded up on liquids before or during the movie? Here are our votes for when to make that super speedy run to the bathroom during the 22nd Marvel movie so that you can splurge on that large soda.

Our sister sites GameSpot, TV Guide and Comicbook.com have a few more ideas too, but we all agree on one big no-no: do not leave your seat if you're more than two hours in. Just tough it out or you'll miss something huge.

Note that these suggestions aren't as scientific as understanding the quantum realm. They're just decent times to go if you really have to (those do exist, despite what Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige says). Because in truth, there really is no good time to pee after the first half of the movie, so just ride that wave till the credits crawl.

Marvel Studios

When the San Francisco title card comes on screen

If you made the crucial mistake of not peeing before the film, you won't miss much if you duck out now. This Ant-Man segment is about 30 minutes into the film and is mostly just Scott connecting dots the audience already knows.

When Hulk is having lunch

This scene is just over an hour into the film, and while it's amusing, missing it isn't a dealbreaker (in fact, you may escape some cringe-y silly moments). The next 10 to 15 minutes after this scene is the safest window to empty your bladder. (And if you have other bodily functions to take care of, this is definitely the moment to do so.)

When the New Jersey title card comes on screen

There are no good spots to pee in the last hour of this film, sorry but we don't make the rules.

We repeat, there are no good spots to pee during the last hour of this film. So if your bladder's at the end of its rope, pee now! This segment is your last decent opportunity for a bathroom break. While it's filled with nostalgia, you won't be missing any real conflict and it's fairly easy to fill in the blanks. Plus, if you pee fast enough, you'll probably catch the tale end of the segment.

Or just take Paul Rudd's advice for your bathroom breaks:

The best time to go pee during 'Avengers: Endgame'? Paul Rudd says just pee in your popcorn tub and move on... pic.twitter.com/GUV7aGsf40 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 9, 2019

Sister site GameSpot adds that when the Morag title card comes up, you can probably take off also -- but only if you take a super speedy pee. You'll miss some jokes, but nothing plot-moving, which does make it a decent time if you must go. Again, though, it's still only in the first half of the film.

We'll be updating this list throughout the weekend in case we "accidentally" discover another appropriate time to go -- and let us know if you find a better time. Later, we can also include what you missed during those scenes, but for now, we don't want to spoil anything too big.

Avengers: Endgame is the biggest movie of the year, poised to break box office records as it begins opening around the world. Stay tuned for more on CNET about the movie itself, the MCU, and what you need to know about Endgame's credits.

3 hours is a very, very long time to go without a break, even for #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/4RnPtGavXD pic.twitter.com/DB2aYjLnti — CNET (@CNET) April 24, 2019

This was originally published on April 23 at 3:40 p.m. PT before everyone else jumped on the pee train.