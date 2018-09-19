If you're in the market for a new large appliance -- like a fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer or dryer -- the best time to buy is coming up.

From autumn to spring, manufacturers send out their new lines of appliances and retailers put the older models on deep discount to make room. You can take advantage of these sales by knowing just the right time to hit the stores.

The best time to save money

Consumer Reports did an appliance study in 2017 and found that the best time to get the best prices is in November.

For smaller and lower-end appliances, you'll find the best prices on Black Friday, but for medium to premium appliances, all November long is a great time to shop.

While you might be eyeing a new fridge now, waiting and monitoring the prices as autumn progresses can save you hundreds of dollars.

Imperfect gives you the perfect deal

For an even deeper discount, ask about scratched or dented appliances. By this time in the season, there will be many units with a less-than-perfect finish from sitting on the floor too long.

Some stores have a section dedicated to their less-perfect appliances, while some third-party stores are dedicated to selling appliances that were dinged during shipping.

These imperfections can mean big savings -- usually 40 to 60 percent off the original price. Brian Bennett explains how buying appliances that aren't perfect can save you a lot.

