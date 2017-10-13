Day-after Thanksgiving sales are as much of a tradition as carving turkey. If you're hoping to snag steep discounts this year, mark your calendar. Black Friday isn't as straightforward as it used to be.

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday used to be exclusive to the day after Thanksgiving. This year, that day occurs on Nov. 24. However, these days, retailers start offering Black Friday-style deals early. In some cases, deals can start as early as the beginning of November.

Here's a list of retailers and what we know:

Best Buy: Nov. 23-24

Best Buy has already stated that Black Friday deals will begin on Thanksgiving, although the retailer hasn't specified a time. Expect deals to be available online and in stores, with doorbuster deals exclusive to in-store shoppers.

Walmart: Likely Nov. 23-24

Walmart hasn't yet announced its Black Friday dates, but if the retailer follow's last year's schedule, expect to find deals online starting at 12:01 a.m. and in-store deals starting at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Like best Buy, expect doorbuster deals.

Target: Nov. 23-24

Target has already announced that its Black Friday deals will officially begin Nov. 24, however, deals may be found online as soon as the day before. Target stores will open the evening of Thanksgiving, but it's unclear if Black Friday deals will be available early, too.

Amazon: As early as Nov. 1

Just because Amazon has its own Prime Day doesn't mean that the online retailer won't bring it for Black Friday, too. If it follows 2016's deals schedule, expect deals to start rolling out as soon as the day after Halloween. Most of these pre-Black Friday sales will be Lightning Deals, with the steepest discounts saved for Black Friday, Nov. 24.

Prime members, look out for Prime-exclusive deals.

Expect to snag major deals on Black Friday, but don't let that stop you from finding deals any time of year. Depending on what you're looking for, Black Friday might not be the cheapest day to shop.