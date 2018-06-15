Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is coming soon. Probably very soon.

But when? Amazon hasn't made an official announcement yet. But just as we can assume the next iPhone will be announced in first 2 weeks of September -- as it has for the past several years -- we can extrapolate an educated guess on where Prime Day will land this year, based on its short history:

The first Prime Day was Wednesday, July 15, 2015.



The second Prime Day was Tuesday, July 12, 2016.



The third Prime Day was a multi-day affair that started late on Monday, July 10, 2017, went through all of Tuesday, July 11, and ended early on Wednesday, July 12.



So: The latter two Prime Days occurred on the second Tuesday in July (give or take). So here's our official guess:

Prime Day 2018 will likely be Tuesday, July 10, but may encompass Monday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 11 as well.

I know: Genius at work! To be clear, that guess is a guess, and nothing more. And Amazon didn't respond to our request for comment. (We'll update the post if and when we get confirmation.)

In the meantime, note that Amazon is selling most of its own devices at near-Prime Day sale prices through Father's Day.

Looking for more Prime Day tips? Here's everything you need to know about Prime Day 2018.

