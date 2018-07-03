Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is coming soon: July 16 to be exact.

This year the deals day will last a day and a half at 36 hours. And it's spreading to even more countries this year, adding Australia, Singapore, Netherlands and Luxembourg to the fold.

We had already extrapolated an educated guess on where Prime Day would land this year, based on its short history:

The first Prime Day was Wednesday, July 15, 2015.



The second Prime Day was Tuesday, July 12, 2016.



The third Prime Day was a multi-day affair that started late on Monday, July 10, 2017, went through all of Tuesday, July 11, and ended early on Wednesday, July 12.



After a leaked Prime Day banner ad claimed Amazon's "epic day (and a half)" would begin at noon PT on Monday, July 16, we were pretty certain this announcement was on its way.

Looking for more Prime Day tips? Here's everything you need to know about Prime Day 2018.

Originally published on June 15.

Update, July 3: Adds official date announcement.