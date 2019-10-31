WhatsApp

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp now has fingerprint unlock to open the app on Android phones. That follows WhatsApp adding Touch ID and Face ID for iPhone users back in February and provides extra security for anyone who uses the app, as reported earlier Thursday by The Verge.

Here's how to set up the additional authentication.

First, go into your WhatsApp settings, located in the top right corner of the app where the three vertical dots are.

Tap account, and then privacy.

At the bottom of the privacy setting you'll find "fingerprint lock." Tap that, then turn on "unlock with fingerprint."

It will then ask you to verify your identity by entering the fingerprint you enrolled to unlock your Android phone.

You can then select when WhatsApp will automatically lock -- immediately, after 1 minute, or after 30 minutes.



You'll still be able to answer calls through WhatsApp if the app is locked.

