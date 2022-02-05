What's the new women-only sport debuting at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing add seven new events to the Winter Games, including mixed team versions of ski jumping, snowboard cross and freestyle ski aerials.

It'll also see the arrival of monobob, a solo version of traditional bobsledding open to only to women this year.

The goal was to increase women's participation in Olympic bobsledding: The new sport joins the two-woman race and the two- and four-man events at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, about 45 miles outside of Beijing in the Xiaohaituo Mountain Area.

Here's what to know about monobob, including how it works and who to watch out for on the track, as well as the other new winter sports debuting at the Beijing Games.



What is monobob?

It's pretty much what it sounds like: A one-person bobsled race judged on time.

Monobob competitions were held in both the men's and women's categories at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway, in 2016 and in Lausanne, Switzerland, in 2020.

In traditional team bobsledding, members take on different roles -- pushing, driving and breaking a sled that can weigh upwards of 350lb, according to the IOC.

In monobob, the lone racer has to do it all on their own.

"Winning isn't down to souped-up equipment. We all have the same runners. We can see who is the top of the top," Canadian Cynthia Appiah told Olympics.com.

The woman with the best cumulative time from four heats will win the gold.

Why did the International Olympics Committee add monobob?



Women participating in bobsledding is relatively new -- the first two-woman bobsled event wasn't held until the Salt Lake City Games in 2002. Having a solo event allows the smaller pool of female bobsledders more chances to go for the gold.



The event also opens the door for countries that don't have a long tradition of winter sports -- or a deep bench of bobsledders.

When will monobob events be held at the 2022 Winter Games?

The women's monobob competition starts with two heats on Feb. 13 at 9:30 a.m. local time (Feb. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT).

The third and the fourth heats will take place the following day at 9:30 a.m. local (Feb. 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT), with medalists announced at around 11:45 a.m. Beijing time (10:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. PT).

Who are the monobob competitors to keep an eye on?

Team USA has the top contenders in women's monobob: Canadian-American Kallie Humphries and reigning champion Elana Meyers Taylor.

Humphries, a two-time Olympic two-woman bobsled champion, represented Canada until 2020.

Meyers Taylor won the overall World Monobob Series in 2021-22. She missed her chance to be a flagbearer in the opening ceremonies on Friday because she was under COVID-19 quarantine but was cleared on Saturday -- well before the first monobob heat on Feb. 13.

Other bobsledders to beat include Germany's Laura Nolte and Mariama Jamanka, Canadians Christine de Bruin and Cynthia Appiah and Australia's Breeana Walker.

What other new events have been added to the 2022 Winter Olympics?

This year's new events have predominantly been added to increase gender equality in the Olympics: The Beijing 2022 Games will be the most balanced ever, according to the IOC, with more women's events and more female athletes (45.44% of all Olympians) than at any previous Olympic Games.

The IOC has a goal of reaching full gender parity by the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Another new event aiding that goal is mixed-team ski jumping, held about 100 miles outside Beijing in Zhangjiakou.



Five judges award points for style, distance and smoothness of landing, according to NBC Sports, "along with gate and wind compensation points." The lowest and highest scores of the four-person team are eliminated.

Mixed freestyle ski aerials is also a new arrival, with teams of three -- either two men and one woman, or two women and one man -- performing flips, spins and other ski acrobatics. Teammates' scores are combined to determine winners.

"If you've ever watched an aerial ski competition, you know that you'll see at least one crash," freestyle aerial world champion told Olympics.com.

Big Air skiing for both men and women makes its debut in Beijing, following the arrival of Big Air snowboarding at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.



Skiers speed down a ramp and are then launch in the air to perform daredevil tricks. Judges look for difficulty, height achieved, execution of the trick, and smoothness of the landing. Competitors are judged on the best of three runs.

This year, snowboard cross adds a mixed event for the first time, with one man and one woman on each team. The event functions as a two-person relay in a knockout bracket, according to the International Ski Federation (FIS): Male team members go first, with their counterparts released from the gate as soon as their teammate crosses the finish line.

The team to cross the finish line in the shortest amount of time are the gold-medal winners.

In the new short-track speedskating mixed relay, teams of four athletes (two men and two women) take turns in a 2,000-meter (1.25-mile) relay.

