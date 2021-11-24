What time do stores open on Black Friday? Here's when Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop hours begin

James Martin/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday -- one of the biggest shopping days of the year -- is nearly here. Deals for the big day have been going on all month long at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy. But for some items, prices are expected to drop even lower on Black Friday, and shipping delays plus supply chain issues mean you may be better off buying gifts in person now than waiting for online delivery.

If you're planning to shop in stores in addition to or instead of hitting up online sales, you'll need to brush up on store hours. If you're shopping on Thanksgiving Day, here's a list of the stores that'll be open. Keep reading for Black Friday store hours this year for retail chains like Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sam's Club and more.

What time will the stores open on Black Friday this year?

Here's when the following stores will open on Black Friday, but be aware that individual store hours may vary by state and region.