What time do stores open on Black Friday? Here's when Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop hours begin

Black Friday shopping can be competitive, so you'll want to arrive on time to snag the deal you've been eyeing.

money-cash-dollars-price-shopping-black-friday-9940

Walmart, Target and Best Buy are all open on Black Friday.

 James Martin/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Black Friday -- one of the biggest shopping days of the year -- is nearly here. Deals for the big day have been going on all month long at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy. But for some items, prices are expected to drop even lower on Black Friday, and shipping delays plus supply chain issues mean you may be better off buying gifts in person now than waiting for online delivery.

If you're planning to shop in stores in addition to or instead of hitting up online sales, you'll need to brush up on store hours. If you're shopping on Thanksgiving Day, here's a list of the stores that'll be open. Keep reading for Black Friday store hours this year for retail chains like Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sam's Club and more. 

What time will the stores open on Black Friday this year?

Here's when the following stores will open on Black Friday, but be aware that individual store hours may vary by state and region.

Black Friday store hours

Store Opening time
Walmart 5 a.m.
Target 7 a.m.
Best Buy 5 a.m.
Macy's 6 a.m.
GameStop 7 a.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond 6 a.m.
Sam's Club Between 8 and 10 a.m. depending on membership.
Costco 9 a.m.
Bath & Body Works 6 a.m.
Apple stores 8 a.m.
Hobby Lobby 8 a.m.
Home Depot 6 a.m.
Lowes 6 a.m.
TJ Maxx 7 a.m.