What is Swift and Why Does It Matter in the Ukraine-Russia Crisis?

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the European Union and US have ratcheted up pressure on Russia with a joint statement declaring that "selected Russian banks" will be kicked off the Swift international payments system.

Russia's attacks on Ukraine have prompted the US and other countries around the world to impose economic penalties on the country and President Vladimir Putin, personally. While some European countries were originally opposed to removing Russian banks from Swift, the military action of the past week has changed their calculations.

The removal of Russian banks from the Swift system has been called the "financial nuclear option" by French Finance Minister Bruno Lemaire. Other experts suggest that the ban from Swift will have less of an effect on Russia than economic sanctions like freezing funds or banning imports.

Read on to learn more about Russia's expulsion from Swift and what effects the decision could have on the country and the rest of the world.

What is Swift?

Swift stands for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, a cooperative society created in Belgium in 1973. The organization bills itself as "the global provider of secure financial messaging services."

Swift isn't a traditional financial institution -- it doesn't manage accounts for individuals or banks, and it doesn't hold any third-party funds. Swift simply acts as the messaging system for international payments. The Washington Post has described it as "the Gmail of global banking."

The organization runs its own financial messaging network called SWIFTnet, which provides secure, standardized communication services and software to banks, brokers and investment firms. According to Swift, the network includes more than 11,000 financial institutions worldwide and transmitted 42 million messages a day in 2021.

What did the US and EU decide about Russia and Swift?

In their joint statement, the US and EU declared they would be removing "selected Russian banks" from the Swift financial messaging system. No specifics have been released as to which Russian banks will be affected by the ban.

Along with the decision to remove Russian banks from Swift, the EU and US also committed to restricting the Russian National Bank from deploying its international reserves, making it harder for wealthy Russians to become citizens of other countries and establishing a "transatlantic task force" to ensure enforcement of economic sanctions against Russia.

How will Russia be affected by its removal from Swift?

According to the Russian National SWIFT Association, about 300 banks and financial institutions in the country belong to the Swift network. Those organizations represent the second largest group of Swift users outside of the US. More than half of all credit organizations in Russia also belong to Swift.

Quite simply, the removal of those banks from the cooperative network will prevent those select Russian financial institutions from making or receiving international payments using Swift. A 2021 analysis from the Carnegie Moscow Center estimates that removal from Swift would cause Russia's gross domestic product to fall by 5%. When Iran was ousted from Swift in 2012, the country lost 30% of its foreign trade, according to the BBC.

However, Swift isn't the only option for global payment messaging. China is growing its Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, which had about 80 financial institutions as members at the end of 2021, according to the Asia Times. At least 23 Russian banks currently use CIPS and more could easily convert, according to Asia Markets.

In an interview with Russian news agency TASS, Nikolay Zhuravlev, Vice Speaker of Russia's Federation Council, warned that the removal of Russian banks from Swift would be detrimental to Europeans. Zhuravlev noted, "if Russia is disconnected from Swift, then we will not receive [foreign] currency, but buyers, European countries in the first place, will not receive our goods -- oil, gas, metals and other important components of their imports. Do they need it? I am not sure."

How could the US and other countries be affected by Russia's removal from Swift?

The biggest concern for the US in banning Russian banks is a weakening of the American dollar. According to S&P Global, since 2014, Russia has been pursuing a "de-dollarization" plan -- an effort to move away from the US dollar for international trading -- although the vast majority of its oil sales are still in dollars. The expulsion of Russia from Swift could weaken the dollar internationally as well as negatively affect US energy exports.

Germany and Italy are two of the European countries that initially resisted removing Russian banks from Swift. Those countries were mainly reluctant due to their reliance on Russian oil and gas. Other countries like the Netherlands that also trade heavily with Russian will be affected by the Swift ban. According to the BBC, the reason for banning selected banks in Russia from Swift is to maximize the negative impact on Russia and minimize the impact on Europe.

What are other sanctions being imposed on Russia?

The US has imposed a series of economic sanctions on Russia that were released in stages over the past week.

Before the invasion began, the US responded to Russia's declaration of independence for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. On Monday, President Joe Biden released an executive order blocking investment in the regions, as well as banning the import of technology. On Tuesday, the Department of the Treasury followed with severe restrictions on Russian state-owned banks VEB.RF, Promsvyazbank and their 42 subsidiaries.

On Thursday, after military action in Ukraine had begun, the US followed up Tuesday's actions with further blocks and restrictions on the top 10 Russian banks, which represent about 80% of all banking assets in the country. The White House also announced that Australia, Canada, the EU, Japan and the UK would be imposing similar sanctions.

On Friday, the EU and US both announced personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other members of the security team, including a ban on travel.