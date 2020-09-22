What is early voting and when does it start in-person for every US state? We'll tell you

James Martin/CNET

Elections 2020

Early voting, which lets you vote in person before the official Nov. 3 election day, has already begun in several states across the US. It's one of the options for the 2020 election this year as a result of adjustments made during the coronavirus pandemic for those who prefer to avoid going to polling places on Election Day amid fears that voting in person could help spread COVID-19. Many states are offering early voting as an option along with voting by mail and absentee voting as ways to help make your vote count.

Some states, like Michigan and Pennsylvania, started letting residents vote early last week. Others, however, like Alabama, will not offer early voting this year. Note that some counties in your state may not offer early voting even if it isn't organized on a state level, so it's best to check with your local election office.

Also, if you're not sure if you're registered to vote, here's how to check and everything you need to bring with you to the polls. Here's when early voting starts for your state.

