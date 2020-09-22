Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Xbox Series X preorder Bose Sleepbuds 2 SSDI and stimulus checks Microsoft buys Bethesda Nikola's Trevor Milton steps down Trump approves TikTok-Oracle deal PS5 preorders

What is early voting and when does it start in-person for every US state? We'll tell you

Some states have already started letting residents vote in person to skip long lines at the polls on Election Day.

Listen
- 00:53
vote-elections-2020-trump-pence-biden-harris-0656

See if your state offers early voting.

 James Martin/CNET
This story is part of Elections 2020, CNET's coverage of the run-up to voting in November.

Early voting, which lets you vote in person before the official Nov. 3 election day, has already begun in several states across the US. It's one of the options for the 2020 election this year as a result of adjustments made during the coronavirus pandemic for those who prefer to avoid going to polling places on Election Day amid fears that voting in person could help spread COVID-19. Many states are offering early voting as an option along with voting by mail and absentee voting as ways to help make your vote count.

Some states, like Michigan and Pennsylvania, started letting residents vote early last week. Others, however, like Alabama, will not offer early voting this year. Note that some counties in your state may not offer early voting even if it isn't organized on a state level, so it's best to check with your local election office.

Also, if you're not sure if you're registered to vote, here's how to check and everything you need to bring with you to the polls. Here's when early voting starts for your state.

Now playing: Watch this: Trump's top cybersecurity official: Mail-in ballots are...
25:16

Early voting per state

State Early voting starts Early voting ends
Alabama No early voting No early voting
Alaska Oct. 19 Nov. 2
Arizona Oct. 7 Oct. 30
Arkansas Oct. 19 Nov. 3
California Oct. 5 Nov. 2
Colorado Oct. 19 Nov. 2
Connecticut No early voting No early voting
District of Columbia Oct. 27 Nov. 2
Delaware No early voting No early voting
Florida Oct. 24 Oct. 31
Georgia Oct. 12 Oct. 30
Hawaii Oct. 24 Nov. 2
Idaho Oct. 19 Oct. 30
Illinois Sept. 24 Nov. 2
Indiana Oct. 6 Nov. 2
Iowa Oct. 5 Nov. 2
Kansas Oct. 14 Nov. 2
Kentucky Oct. 13 Nov. 2
Louisiana Oct. 16 Oct. 27
Maine Oct. 4 Oct. 29
Maryland Oct. 26 Nov. 2
Massachusetts Oct. 17 Oct. 30
Michigan Sept. 19 Nov. 2
Minnesota Sept. 18 Nov. 2
Mississippi No early voting No early voting
Missouri No early voting No early voting
Montana Oct. 5 Nov. 2
Nebraska Oct. 5 Nov. 2
Nevada Oct. 17 Oct. 30
New Hampshire No early voting No early voting
New Jersey Sept. 19 Nov. 2
New Mexico Oct. 6 Oct. 31
New York Oct. 24 Nov. 1
North Carolina Oct. 15 Oct. 31
North Dakota Oct. 19 Nov. 2
Ohio Oct. 6 Nov. 2
Oklahoma Oct. 29 Oct. 31
Oregon Mail-in voting only Mail-in voting only
Pennsylvania Sept. 14 Must be dropped off by Nov. 3
Rhode Island Oct. 14 Nov. 2
South Carolina Oct. 5 Nov. 2
South Dakota Sept. 18 Nov. 2
Tennessee Oct. 14 Oct. 29
Texas Oct. 13 Oct. 30
Utah Oct. 20 Oct. 30
Vermont Sept. 21 Nov. 2
Virginia Sept. 18 Oct. 31
Washington Oct. 16 Nov. 3
West Virginia Oct. 21 Oct. 31
Wisconsin Oct. 20 Nov. 1
Wyoming Sept. 18 Nov. 2