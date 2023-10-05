Live: CNET Coupons Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Best October Prime Day Deals I’ve Tested Every Purple Mattress Google Pixel Watch 2 Revitalize Your Android Phone iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Review
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept

What Is a 5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage?

With a 5/1 ARM, you’ll score some savings for the first five years, but it’s not all good news. There are risks involved, too.

https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/mortgages/advice/what-is-a-5-1-adjustable-rate-mortgage/