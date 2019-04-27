Weighted blankets: How they work, and why you should get one

Harkla

By now, I am sure you've heard of weighted blankets. Last year, they rose to new heights of popularity, thanks in large part to the $4 million Kickstarter campaign for Gravity.

Weighted blankets are hardly new. Companies have been making them for decades and they've long been used to help soothe children with autism spectrum disorder.

These days though, the list of conditions that weighted blankets (and other weighted products, like vests) purportedly help range from insomnia and stress to anxiety and ADHD.

Putting aside all of the hype, can weighted blankets help us all feel less stressed and sleep better? Read on to find out.

What is a weighted blanket?

Weighted blankets are similar to a duvet or comforter, but filled with glass beads or plastic pellets instead of down or fiberfill -- though some weighted blankets have both fiberfill and weights.

Most weighted blankets have many compartments full of beads or pellets to provide even weight throughout. Some come with a washable cover to make them easy to clean.

Why do weighted blankets work

What is is about lying under a heavy blanket that makes us feel less stressed and more relaxed? It's all about deep pressure touch (also called deep pressure stimulation).

Deep pressure touch can take many forms, including swaddling (for babies), massage, hugs and pressure evenly applied to your body. It's been shown to reduce cortisol, the hormone our bodies release when stressed, and increase serotonin and dopamine, hormones that promote relaxation and regulate our mood.

Now playing: Watch this: 7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better

It is also said to trigger our parasympathetic nervous system, which puts our body into a state of relaxation. It's the exact opposite of the sympathetic nervous system, where our bodies go into the "fight or flight" state.

Since most of us cannot get massages every day, and it's not practical to be swaddled as an adult (unless you're in Japan), a weighted blanket provides deep pressure touch anytime you want to relax.

They are celebrated as a medication-free way to manage stress and anxiety, but they are not a replacement for medication and other therapies prescribed by your doctor or other medical professional.

Can weighted blankets help with anxiety, PTSD or insomnia?

As weighted blankets grew in popularity, so did claims that they can help treat certain mental health conditions. However, weighted blankets generally fall under the FDA's guidelines for low-risk wellness devices, which means they should not claim to treat or cure any medical condition. They should only be marketed to support the well-being of someone living with depression, anxiety and other mental health concerns.

Gravity

That said, studies have shown that people who use weighted blankets report feeling less anxiety. One such study had participants use a 30-pound weighted blanket, and 68 percent reported feeling less anxious.

For anyone who struggles to go to sleep, or stay asleep, there is some evidence that a weighted blanket might help. One study showed that adults who slept with a weighted blanket spent more time asleep and didn't wake up as often when compared with sleeping with their usual bedding.

While there is little research that weighted blankets can help manage PTSD, they've been used in hospital psychiatric departments as a tool to help calm patients with a variety of mental health conditions.

Do I need a weighted blanket?

Given that weighted blankets are pricey, they are not an obvious purchase for everyone.

Whether or not you should get one largely depends on your bank account and what you hope to get out of using one. They can be a soothing tool for helping to manage stress and encourage restful sleep, but they are not the end-all, be-all.

Personally, I like my blanket and use it to relax after a stressful day. It's easy to fall asleep under it, but I almost always push it off in the middle of the night. Do I need it? No, but it is one of many helpful tools I use to manage anxiety and stress.