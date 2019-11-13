Trump impeachment hearings: Watch live here

The first round of the House of Representatives public impeachment hearings is set to begin Wednesday. After weeks of closed-door testimony, the House Intelligence Committee will hold two open hearings regarding the Democrats' case for impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The Democrats are investigating whether Trump should be removed from office over a phone call he had with the president of Ukraine, asking the Ukranian leader to investigate former US vice president and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter's ties to a Ukranian gas company in exchange for US military aid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened a formal impeachment inquiry in September. President Trump has called the inquiry a "hoax." Full coverage of the impeachment hearings can be found here.

The first public hearing is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). Here is how you can follow along.

Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage

How can I watch the impeachment hearing?

A number of news networks and outlets will live-stream the hearings. Broadcast channels ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS and cable news channels CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and CSPAN will preempt existing programming to offer live broadcasts of the proceedings.

Those looking to stream the hearing will be able to do so for free at online news services such as CBSN and on the House Intelligence Committee's YouTube channel. (Disclosure: CNET is a division of CBS Interactive, which is owned by CBS.)

We have embedded the YouTube stream of the CBSN livestream above.

What time does the hearing start?

The first hearing started at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Who is expected to appear?

Bill Taylor, the chargé d'affaires at the US embassy in Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the US State Department, are slated to testify.

Are there other hearings scheduled?

A second hearing for this week is currently called for Friday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) when Marie Yovanovitch, former US ambassador to Ukraine, is set to appear before the House committee.

Where can I learn more about the impeachment hearings?

CBS News has full coverage, including a liveblog, around the hearings and the impeachment inquiry.

This story was published earlier and has been updated with more links.