Watch Trolls World Tour, Birds of Prey, Sonic the Hedgehog and other movies streaming right now

The new normal appears to include a lot of streaming. Movie theaters are off the menu for a while, so some Hollywood studios are releasing movies to stream on the home market months earlier than planned. Typically, it can take up to half a year for a film to land on Netflix and elsewhere after exiting the theater. But without any crowds lining up for theatrical releases, some movies will be streaming the same day as the theatrical release.
Following in the footsteps of early releases for Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2, there are now a half dozen recent theatrical releases available for streaming, including Birds of Prey, The Way Back, Bloodshot, The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma -- some just days after they arrived in theaters. Of course, not all movies are getting the early-release treatment: Major tentpole films like Wonder Woman 1984 and the next Bond film have been punted until later in the year.
The new releases are available from your streaming service of choice, including Amazon, Apple, Fandango, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube. Here's how to start screening all the movies we know about right now.
Read more: Best streaming device of 2020: Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Nvidia Shield and more compared
Movies you can rent
Ready to settle down on the sofa and watch a Hollywood flick? Right now, these films are a mixed bag of rentals and purchases. Movies like Trolls World Tour, Emma and The Invisible Man are only available to rent for $20, which is a steep price to pay to watch only once (though arguably, if your family is big enough, it's still cheaper than a night at the theater). Other movies are priced more reasonably -- check out the whole list for details. Here are the movies you can rent right now, and scroll down for movies you can buy.
Trolls World Tour
A sequel to the 2016 original film, Trolls World Tour takes the first movie's Poppy and Branch on an adventure to discover Trolls around the world (and their unique musical roots -- Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock). The movie stars Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Rachel Bloom. You can rent it now for $20.
Rent: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
1917
The stunning looks-like-the-whole-film-was-shot-as-one-continuous-take World War I drama is not entirely unlike Saving Private Ryan; it follows a pair of soldiers who must cross treacherous territory to save lives during the nadir of the Great War. While it's available to buy (see the next section for details), you can rent it now for an affordable $6. Check out our 1917 review to see if it's worth it.
Rent: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
I Still Believe
Based on a true story, I Still Believe dramatizes the life of Christian music singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp and wife Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Stars include KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain and Gary Sinise. The rental price is $20.
Rent: Amazon, Apple, Fandando Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Emma
Based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name and directed by Autumn de Wilde, this movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Josh O'Connor and Bill Nighy. The rental price is $20.
Rent: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
The Hunt
This take on The Most Dangerous Game has been positioned by writers Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof as a sort of satirical look at the political divide in modern American society, The Hunt is a horror movie starring Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank. The rental price is $20.
Rent: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
The Invisible Man
The latest remake of this classic horror tale, The Invisible Man was written and directed by Leigh Whannell and stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge and Michael Dorman. The rental price is $20.
Rent: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Movies you can buy
The purchase price for these movies range from $10 to $20, but you can watch them as often as you like. Here's the whole rundown:
Bad Boys for Life
The third installment of the action comedy franchise based on the chorus of a reggae song, it stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Vanessa Hudgens. Buy it now for $20.
Rent: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Sonic the Hedgehog
This action-advernture comedy is based, of course, on Sega's Sonic video game franchise. Stars include Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog and Jim Carrey as his nemesis, Doctor Robotnik. Buy it for $20 (Fandango Now's 4K version is $25). Disclosure: Sonic is distributed by Paramount, a ViacomCBS studio. CNET is also a division of ViacomCBS.
Buy: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
The Call of the Wild
Watch Harrison Ford's take on the classic Jack London novel that's set in the Yukon during the gold rush. Buy it for $15.
Buy: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Downhill
Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus star in this comedy as a couple trapped by an avalanche, forced to reevaluate their lives and relationship. Buy it for $10.
Buy: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
1917
Director Sam Mendes has made a stunning war film that captures the terror of combat up close and personally. If you can also rent this movie -- see the previous section. Buy it for $20.
Buy: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Birds of Prey
If you saw Suicide Squad and decided you wanted more Harley Quinn, this film is for you. It's a superhero movie about a cohort of supervillans, directed by Cathy Yan and starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Check out our review of Birds of Prey and buy it for $20.
Buy: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Bloodshot
This is the sort of movie that you can imagine Nicolas Cage lamenting, "How am I not in this movie?" Adapted from the graphic novel, Bloodshot stars Vin Diesel as a nearly unstoppable, self-regenerating super soldier. Check out our review of Bloodshot, and buy it for $20.
Buy: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
The Gentlemen
This Guy Ritchie comedy stars Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant in a twisted tale about a drug lord trying to sell his business, and the complications that ensue. Buy it for $15 (or less).
Buy: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Onward
Voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, Onward is the animated adventure of a pair of teenage elves living in a suburban fantasy world who head off on an adventure. Check out our review of Onward, and buy it for $20 -- or watch it on Display Plus, included in the $7 per month subscription price.
Buy: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, Disney Plus
The Way Back
You've seen this movie before: A troubled former pro ball player seeks personal and professional redemption by coaching a high school team. But this movie features Ben Affleck along with Al Madrigal and Janina Gavankar -- sign me up. Buy it for $20.
Buy: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Movies you can rent or buy
As time goes on, more and more of these fresh releases will be available to buy or rent at the same time. Currently, we've only found one movie with both options.
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
This French historical drama about a love affair between an aristocrat and the artist painting her portrait, it's directed by Céline Sciamma and stars Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel. It's available for purchase for $15, to rent as low as $4 or on Hulu with a subscription.
Buy: Apple, Fandango Now, Vudu, Hulu
Coming to streaming soon
There are a lot of movies just over the horizon. Here are some the highlights to look for in the coming days and weeks:
Artemis Fowl (will now debut on Disney Plus)
Fantasy Island (April 14)
The Lovebirds (Appears to be delayed)
This article is updated frequently to reflect the latest movie releases.
CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.
Discuss: Watch Trolls World Tour, Birds of Prey, Sonic the Hedgehog and other movies streaming right now
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.