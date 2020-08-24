Watch the Republican National Convention 2020 now: GOP renominates Trump

James Martin/CNET

The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday morning with the GOP formally renominating President Donald Trump as its 2020 candidate. The RNC is taking place at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, the event's third location after being moved twice due to COVID-19 restrictions and a surge in coronavirus cases.

The convention will be attended in person by six delegates from each state and territory, a total of 336 people. Organizers had originally expected roughly 2,500 delegates to be on site before the pandemic forced organizers to scale back the event. All attendees will follow health protocols, including mask wearing, social distancing and pretravel COVID-19 testing. All delegates will be required to undergo daily symptom tracking and temperature checks.

Throughout the week, you'll see speeches from the president, Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump and Sen. Tim Scott. Trump's four adult children will also speak at the convention.

Trump and Pence are running against former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, who were formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention last week.

The RNC's unifying theme is "Honoring the Great American Story." Daily themes include "Land of Promise," "Land of Opportunity," "Land of Heroes" and "Land of Greatness." The main RNC speeches will start at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) each day and end at 11 p.m ET (8 p.m. PT). The convention runs from Monday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 27.

Who's speaking at the RNC Monday night?

The following speakers will deliver their speeches starting at 9 p.m. ET tonight.

Sen. Tim Scott

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise

Rep. Matt Gaetz

Rep. Jim Jordan

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford, nurse

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign fundraiser

Natalie Harp, Trump campaign advisory board member

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA

Republican congressional nominee Kim Klacik

Republican congressional nominee Sean Parnell

Donald Trump, Jr.

Andrew Pollack, school safety activist



Tanya Weinreis, small business owner

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Who's speaking later this week?

Tuesday: First lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Myron Lizer, Mary Ann Mendoza, Megan Pauley, Cris Peterson, John Peterson, Nicholas Sandmann, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump.

Wednesday: Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Joni Ernst, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Rep. Elise Stefanik, Rep. Lee Zeldin, Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, Keith Kellogg, Jack Brewer, Sister Dede Byrne, Madison Cawthorn, Scott Dane, Clarence Henderson, Ryan Holets, Michael McHale, Burgess Owens, Lara Trump.

Thursday: President Donald Trump, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Tom Cotton, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, Ivanka Trump, Ja'Ron Smith, Ann Dorn, Debbie Flood, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Franklin Graham, Alice Johnson, Wade Mayfield, Carl and Marsha Mueller, Dana White.

Where to watch the RNC without cable

The RNC will livestream a produced version of the events across all of the Committee on Arrangements' social media accounts, as well as other platforms. Those include:

Where to watch the RNC on cable television

Here's a list of channels that will be covering the RNC:

ABC News

CBS News

C-SPAN

CNN

MSNBC

NBC News

PBS News