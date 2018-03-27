CNET también está disponible en español.

Tablets

How to watch the entire Apple iPad education event

See every minute of Apple's visit to a Chicago school -- and the products that were announced along with it.

James Martin

Apple went "back to school" earlier today, but unless you were in attendance at the Lane Tech College Prep High School on Chicago's north side, you missed all the fun.

That fun included a new iPad with iPad Pro-level specs but plain-Jane-iPad pricing ($329 in the US, £319 in the UK, AU$469 in Australia) and a 200GB iCloud option for schools.

Although Apple decided not to livestream the event, the company has posted the on-demand event for viewing now. 

Looking for more? Be sure to read CNET's wrap-up of the "field trip" event and all the new announcements.

