Apple went "back to school" earlier today, but unless you were in attendance at the Lane Tech College Prep High School on Chicago's north side, you missed all the fun.

That fun included a new iPad with iPad Pro-level specs but plain-Jane-iPad pricing ($329 in the US, £319 in the UK, AU$469 in Australia) and a 200GB iCloud option for schools.

Although Apple decided not to livestream the event, the company has posted the on-demand event for viewing now.

Watch it at https://www.apple.com/apple-events/march-2018/



Watch it on Apple TV (search for "Apple Events" app if you don't have it installed)



