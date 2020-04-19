For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

This weekend Lady Gaga, the World Health Organization and the Global Citizen social action group organized a virtual entertainment event to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic The show has been and gone, airing on Saturday, April 18, but that doesn't mean you can't relive some of the best performances.

The show included big names like Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette and Billie Eilish.

You can rewatch the whole thing below, but we've also pulled out a few highlights in case you missed them.

Lady Gaga

Paul McCartney

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Elton John

Jennifer Lopez

The Rolling Stones

Stevie Wonder

Billie Eilish

Christine and the Queens

Sheryl Crow

John Legend

The Killers

What is it?

The event, titled "One World: Together At Home," is a multi-hour broadcast featuring celebrities from the music and entertainment world, performing or speaking from their scattered locations, to celebrate and support health care workers. Think Live Aid, but with the stars all separated.

How can I watch?

The show will air Saturday, April 18 at 5 p.m. PT on multiple networks, including ABC, NBC and CBS, and will also stream live on YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime Video, Instagram, Twitter and Apple. (Disclosure: CBS and CNET are both part of ViacomCBS.)

We've embedded the YouTube stream here (at the top of this story), so you're good to go.

Who'll be performing?

Who won't be? The star-studded list includes Lady Gaga, of course, as well as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo and more.

Not just singers will be involved. Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, David Beckham are among the non-musical celebs taking part. Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon will host the show. Global-health experts and world leaders will have roles as well.

What's the purpose?

"We are all so very grateful to all of the health care professionals across the country and around the world," Lady Gaga said when the event was announced. "What you are doing is putting yourself in harm's way to help the world, and we all salute you."

In addition to the musical performances, the event will "highlight stories from the world's health care heroes, as well as messages of gratitude and appreciation from those who they've treated," the organization said on its site.

The event itself will not be a fundraiser, Gaga said, as the money will have been raised in advance of the show. "Put your wallets away ... and sit back and enjoy the show."