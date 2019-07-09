Kevin Mazur

Prime Day starts at midnight on Monday, July 15, but it isn't just about deals. It's also about Taylor Swift. Amazon is kicking off its summer commerce celebration with a Prime Day concert on Wednesday, July 10. Tay Tay will headline the live show on Prime Video and include her newest singles, "ME!" and "You Need To Calm Down." The concert will also feature artists Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G. Jane Lynch will host. Here's what you need to know to watch.

When is the Prime Day concert?

The concert will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, July 10. You can watch Prime Video on virtually any mobile device and most smart TVs, streaming sticks and boxes.

You can check out the trailer below:

I'm busy that night. Can I watch it later?

According to Amazon, select songs from the concert will be available on-demand for a limited time after the live show. You can just ask Alexa to replay the concert via a smart speaker, Fire TV or Echo Show device.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yep. The show is for Prime members only. Amazon Prime costs $119 a year and includes free two-day shipping and unlimited streaming on Prime Video among a host of other benefits.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the services featured on this page.

This story was originally published earlier.