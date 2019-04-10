Watch SpaceX's Falcon Heavy blast off for its first commercial launch

SpaceX

SpaceX's most powerful rocket -- the Falcon Heavy -- is on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center, ready to send Saudi Arabia's Arabsat-6A telecommunications satellite into orbit. A slight delay means it's likely the historic launch will begin towards the end of the previously scheduled window on April 10, and here's how you can tune in.

As with all SpaceX launches, this will be a livestreamed event. It's a particularly notable one, being Falcon Heavy's second flight ever and the very first commercial launch for the gargantuan launch vehicle. It's been over a year since SpaceX sent Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster to space and Falcon Heavy's second launch has been delayed ever so slightly, due to strong upper-level winds, according to SpaceX's Twitter account.

Falcon Heavy and Arabsat-6A are vertical on Launch Complex 39A. Currently targeting liftoff at 8:00 p.m. EDT; monitoring upper-level winds that could push us to the end of the window (8:32 p.m. EDT) → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/Vbzbhy6PLz — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 10, 2019

The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 5:00 p.m. PT, with the launch window officially closing at 5:32 p.m. PT. If the winds are too strong, a backup window is scheduled for the same time tomorrow, April 11. Arabsat-6A will be released 34 minutes into the journey.

SpaceX will have the official livestream on their website, as well as at the YouTube Live link below, 20 minutes before launch:

As with the first launch of the Falcon Heavy, SpaceX will try to safely land the two side rocket boosters back at Cape Canaveral Landing Zones 1 and 2 in Florida.

SpaceX will attempt to land Falcon Heavy’s side boosters at Landing Zones 1 and 2 and Falcon Heavy’s center core on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship during the Arabsat-6A mission → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/0vHnyYt0nN — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 9, 2019

The core booster is set to be captured by the Of Course I Still Love You droneship floating in the Atlantic Ocean. If that occurs, it will be another history-making moment for SpaceX. The first retrieval didn't go so well for the poor old core booster, which missed the landing and plunged into the ocean.

SpaceX will be hoping for a successful retrieval of all boosters as Falcon Heavy sets its sights on a second launch later this year. And for space-watchers Wednesday really is a busy one, as we'll potentially see the very first image of a black hole.

Originally published April 9.

Updated April 10, 3.05 p.m. PT: Adds delay information