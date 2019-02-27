How to watch Michael Cohen's congressional Trump testimony live

On Wednesday, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, is set to publicly testify before Congress about his involvement in and knowledge of hush money payments made during the 2016 election. Cohen also testified behind closed doors before Congress on Tuesday, and will do so again Thursday.

On Tuesday, CBS News reported that Cohen will reveal documents that indicate tax fraud and accuse the president of "criminal conduct and racism." Cohen also plans to testify that Trump knew of the hacked DNC emails before WikiLeaks released them, according to his prepared testimony.

Read more: Trump is a "racist" and "conman," Cohen to testify - live updates (CBS News)

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for lying to Congress during previous testimony in 2017. He's scheduled to begin his sentence in May.

Getty Images

If you're keen on watching Cohen testify, here's what you need to know.

When

Cohen is appearing in front of the House Oversight Committee today (Wednesday, Feb. 27) starting at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.

How to watch

CBSNews is livestreaming the event on YouTube, and you can watch here. We've embedded it above.

C-SPAN is also streaming the testimony on its website.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee website streams hearings on its website, which should include Cohen's testimony.

First published Feb. 26 at 7:09 p.m. PT.

Updated 11:11 p.m. PT: Adds details from Cohen's prepared testimony, released late Tuesday evening.