Watch Joe Biden speak live at 8 p.m. ET: How to stream the speech tonight without cable

President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation Saturday night for the first time since multiple major news outlets projected he would win the battleground state of Pennsylvania, giving him more than the 270 electoral votes needed to unseat Donald Trump and take the White House.

The former vice president is expected to formally accept the presidency at 5 p.m. Pacific/8 p.m. Eastern from Wilmington, Delaware, his home state. With him will be his wife, Jill Biden, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman to be elected VP in the US, and her husband Douglas Emhoff.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," Biden said in a statement earlier Saturday after winning the presidency. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do, if we do it together."

You can follow Biden's acceptance speech in a number of ways (besides constantly refreshing Twitter, of course, though that's an option too).

YouTube

Biden's YouTube channel will stream the speech live, and we'll embed the livestream once it's up. You can also watch the speech live on YouTube through many news outlets, including Time, PBS NewsHour and USA Today.

Major networks and cable stations

Every major network and cable news channel, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, PBS, Fox News, MSNBC and C-SPAN, has been covering the election results all day and most will cover the president-elect's speech live, or break into previously planned programming. NBC has tweaked its plan to cover the Clemson-Notre Dame football game, USA Today reported, moving it to the USA Network during the speech. ABC will do the same with the Oregon-Stanford game, moving it to ESPN during the speech.

How to watch the speech without cable

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch Biden's speech with a live TV streaming service. All of the services listed below carry the major networks and cable news channels. If you want to watch the speech on a particular local network, you can check whether each service carries it in your area with the links below.

It's mentioned above, but to reiterate here: If you have a broadband connection, you can watch election night live on YouTube through many news sites, including CBSN, NBC News, ABC News Live and more.

