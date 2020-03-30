Watch the full iHeart Concert for America With Elton John, Alicia Keys and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Musicians from across the country joined together from their respective homes on Sunday night for the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, an effort to raise money to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Elton John pulled double duty as host and performer for the hour-long benefit, which was televised on Fox and livestreamed online. It provided confined music fans across America with some much-needed entertainment while also raising money for First Responders Children's Foundation and Feeding America.

The benefit featured performances from Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Dave Grohl, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith, Tim McGraw, Demi Lovato and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong. Music fans were treated to special appearances by Lizzo and Lady Gaga, who encouraged fans to remain positive, have hope and stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Highlights included Backstreet Boys delivering an epic rendition of I Want It That Way from their five different locations around the country. Alicia Keys opened the show with an acoustic rendition of her latest single Underdog. Also, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell live streaming from her bedroom her No. 1 hit Bad Guy.

One of the more unexpected and sublime moments came when two-time Grammy-winning R&B crooner H.E.R. broke out some new music from her couch in New York City with just an acoustic guitar. H.E.R flawlessly performed a passionate debut track, Keep Holding On.

Mariah Carey's intimate performance of her classic Always Be My Baby closed out the evening live from her home studio in New York. Her backup singers harmonized with her perfectly over the livestream.

Daily livestreams from musicians and bands have become common during these unusual days of quarantine.

Watch the Full iHeart Living Room Concert For America below until Wednesday, April 1, at 7 p.m. PT.