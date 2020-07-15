Watch Hamilton for 'free' with this Disney Plus cash-back hack

Disney

I'll just say it: Hamilton is the single best thing to happen in 2020, and it'll cost you only $7 to see it. That's the price of a one-month Disney Plus subscription. Alas, the service no longer offers a free trial -- but here's a way you can get that month for free. In fact, you'll actually make a dollar in the process.

All you need is Dosh, a cash-back service that's a bit different than the likes of Rakuten (formerly Ebates) and TopCashback. For starters, it's entirely app-based, so you do all your shopping via your phone or tablet. It also links directly to your credit card for purchase-tracking purposes, rather than relying on cookies in your browser.

I've used Dosh for a couple years. It works as advertised, and I consider it both reliable and safe. I especially like it because it pays me cash back (usually 5%) at various local restaurants -- and that's in addition to any cash back I might get directly via my credit card.

So, the Disney Plus deal. Here's how to get it:

Rick Broida/CNET

on your Android or iOS device.

Make sure to link at least one credit card. (I know this may sound a little scary, but you keep your credit card on file with Amazon, Netflix and countless other places, right? This really is no different. You're protected if anything goes higgly-piggly. And, again, I've been a user for years. No issues.)

Search in the app for Disney Plus. The first available option should be, "$8 In-App Cash Back Back Monthly Subscription (After Completing Free Trial)." As noted earlier, there is no free trial at the moment, so choose the "Sign up for Disney+ only" option and go monthly. You'll get charged $6.99, same as you would if you signed up outside of Dosh.

And that's it! Note that you can also get $16 cash back if you choose the annual subscription option or $12 if you choose the Disney/Hulu/ESPN bundle. The latter runs $12.99, so that first month would have a net cost of just 99 cents.

Remember, you'll see the appropriate Disney Plus charge on your credit card -- and you'll need to cancel (via normal means) if you don't want to continue past the first month.

As for the rebate, it will be deposited into your Dosh account within 90 days. Note that to actually get your payout, you need to have at least $25 worth of cash-back funds, so keep using Dosh for other purchases until you get there.

Yep, that's a bit of hoop-jumping to save yourself $7. But you came here looking to watch Hamilton for free. That's how you do it. 😜

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for July 2020

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.