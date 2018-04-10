Tuesday, it was the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees. Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will answer questions from the Energy and Commerce Committee of the House of Representatives.

We'll embed a live feed of Zuckerberg's testimony here, right before it starts on Wednesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. In the meantime, you can watch the replay of Tuesday's Senate testimony below.

Follow CNET and CBS News for live updates.

Here's a recap of everything from the earlier Senate testimony:

Editors' note, April 10, 2018: This story was originally published on April 6, 2018 and has since been updated with new information.

