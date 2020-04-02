Watch Birds of Prey, The Invisible Man, Sonic the Hedgehog and other movies streaming right now

Universal Pictures

The new normal appears to include a lot of streaming. Movie theaters are off the menu for a while, so some Hollywood studios are releasing movies to stream on the home market months earlier than planned. Typically, it can take up to half a year for a film to land on Netflix and elsewhere after exiting the theater. But without any crowds lining up for theatrical releases, some movies will be streaming the same day as the theatrical release.

Following in the footsteps of early releases for Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2, there are now a half dozen recent theatrical releases available for streaming, including Birds of Prey, The Way Back, Bloodshot, The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma -- some just days after they arrived in theaters. Other recent films will be arriving soon as well; look for films like The Call of the Wild, Downhill, I Still Believe, The Gentlemen and Trolls World Tour to start streaming in the near future. Of course, not all movies are getting the early-release treatment: Major tentpole films like Wonder Woman 1984 and the next Bond film have been punted until later in the year.

The new releases are available from your streaming service of choice, including Amazon, Apple, Fandango, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube. Here's how to start screening all the movies we know about right now.

Update: Trolls World Tour doesn't start streaming until Friday, April 10. But if you , you can unlock rentals for any number of at 50% off the regular price. You'll need to preorder Trolls by April 9, and the discount on DreamWorks rentals is good through April 17. Of course, you can "stock up" on rentals before April 17, and then watch them anytime up to 30 days later.

Movies you can rent

Ready to settle down on the sofa and watch a Hollywood flick? Right now, these films are a mixed bag of rentals and purchases. Movies like Emma and The Invisible Man are only available to rent for $20, which is a steep price to pay to watch only once (though arguably, if your family is big enough, it's still cheaper than a night at the theater). Here are the movies you can rent right now, and scroll down for movies you can buy.

1917

The stunning looks-like-the-whole-film-was-shot-as-one-continuous-take World War I drama is not entirely unlike Saving Private Ryan; it follows a pair of soldiers who must cross treacherous territory to save lives during the nadir of the Great War. While it's available to buy (see the next section for details), you can rent it now for an affordable $6. Check out our 1917 review to see if it's worth it.

Rent: , , , , ,

I Still Believe

Based on a true story, I Still Believe dramatizes the life of Christian Music singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp and wife Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Stars include KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain and Gary Sinise. The rental price is $20.

Rent: , , , , ,

Emma

Based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name and directed by Autumn de Wilde, this movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Josh O'Connor and Bill Nighy. The rental price is $20.

Rent: , , , , ,

The Hunt

This take on The Most Dangerous Game has been positioned by writers Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof as a sort of satirical look at the political divide in modern American society, The Hunt is a horror movie starring Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank. The rental price is $20.

Rent: , , , , ,

The Invisible Man

The latest remake of this classic horror tale, The Invisible Man was written and directed by Leigh Whannell and stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge and Michael Dorman. The rental price is $20.

Rent: , , , , ,

Movies you can buy

The purchase price for these movies range from $10 to $20, but you can watch them as often as you like. Here's the whole rundown:

Sonic the Hedgehog

This action-advernture comedy is based, of course, on Sega's Sonic video game franchise. Stars include Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog and Jim Carrey as his nemesis, Doctor Robotnik. Buy it for $20 (Fandango Now's 4K version is $25). Disclosure: Sonic is distributed by Paramount, a ViacomCBS studio. CNET is also a division of ViacomCBS.

Buy: , , , , ,

The Call of the Wild

Watch Harrison Ford's take on the classic Jack London novel that's set in the Yukon during the gold rush. Buy it for $15.

Buy: , , , , ,

Downhill

Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus star in this comedy as a couple trapped by an avalanche, forced to reevaluate their lives and relationship. Buy it for $10.

Buy: , , , , ,

1917

Director Sam Mendes has made a stunning war film that captures the terror of combat up close and personally. If you can also rent this movie -- see the previous section. Buy it for $20.

Buy: , , , , ,

Birds of Prey

If you saw Suicide Squad and decided you wanted more Harley Quinn, this film is for you. It's a superhero movie about a cohort of supervillans, directed by Cathy Yan and starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Check out our review of Birds of Prey and buy it for $20.

Buy: , , , , ,

Bloodshot

This is the sort of movie that you can imagine Nicolas Cage lamenting, "How am I not in this movie?" Adapted from the graphic novel, Bloodshot stars Vin Diesel as a nearly unstoppable, self-regenerating super soldier. Check out our review of Bloodshot, and buy it for $20.

Buy: , , , , ,

The Gentlemen

This Guy Ritchie comedy stars Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant in a twisted tale about a drug lord trying to sell his business, and the complications that ensue. Buy it for $15 (or less).

Buy: , , , , ,

Onward

Voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, Onward is the animated adventure of a pair of teenage elves living in a suburban fantasy world who head off on an adventure. Check out our review of Onward, and buy it for $20.

Buy: , , , , ,

The Way Back

You've seen this movie before: A troubled former pro ball player seeks personal and professional redemption by coaching a high school team. But this movie features Ben Affleck along with Al Madrigal and Janina Gavankar -- sign me up. Buy it for $20.

Buy: , , , , ,

Coming to streaming soon

There are a lot of movies just over the horizon. Here are some the highlights to look for in the coming days and weeks:

The Lovebirds

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Trolls World Tour

Sonic the Hedgehog

This article is updated frequently to reflect the latest movie releases.

