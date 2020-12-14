Watch 2020's only total solar eclipse darken the skies

Photo by Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

The only total solar eclipse of 2020 has come and gone, but it won't be forgotten. The remarkable celestial event took place Monday when the moon stepped in front of the sun, blocking out the fiery disk and creating temporary darkness along its path of totality. You can check out the replay videos below.

The eclipse tracked across the southern end of South America, with people in certain regions of Chile and Argentina able to witness the full eclipse in person. Well-placed boats or ships in parts of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans also had a shot at seeing the total eclipse.

People within a band outside the narrow path of totality were able to catch a partial eclipse, which looked like a bite out of the sun. Check out NASA's map to see the limits of the viewing zone.

The coronavirus pandemic was threatening to put a damper on eclipse livestreams, but NASA and other sources offered live broadcasts. You can revisit the views and fast-forward to the total eclipse parts if you're so inclined.

The Virtual Telescope Project ran a show full of eclipse discussion and views.

Time and Date also provided a livestream from the Villarrica volcano in Chile. You can re-watch the festivities.

To get yourself pumped for future events, be sure to look back at 2020's rare "ring of fire" eclipse from June. That and the total eclipse were some of the biggest solar events of the year.

Learn more about viewing safety, dive into how eclipses work and brush up on your vocabulary in our guide to watching solar and lunar eclipses.

This article is updated as videos become available.