Walmart Plus: This hidden trick gets you 30 days of free trial instead of 15

Walmart

Walmart Plus, the big-box store's subscription shopping and grocery delivery service, is similar to Amazon Prime in that you pay a fee in exchange for free delivery of products that you can find on the shelves inside your local Walmart.

You can opt to pay $12.95 a month or $98 for a full year for Walmart Plus, with a 15-day free trial for either option. But if you take just a few extra seconds during the sign-up process, you can double the length of the trial by answering three basic questions.

Read more: Walmart Plus: Everything you need to know

During the sign-up process, you're asked to create a Walmart account, enter your home address, billing information and select your Walmart Plus plan -- monthly or yearly.

If you're like me and aren't quite sold on the service yet, the offer of a free trial is enough to entice you to give it a try. However, when I signed up I was given the option to double the 15-day experiment if I answered three questions.

Walmart

The questions asked how many people live in my home, their general age range(s) and whether I have any other subscription services like Netflix, Spotify or Amazon Prime. Very basic questions, but data that Walmart is sure to use help improve ads and targeting, not only for myself but for other potential Walmart Plus subscribers. In other words, by answering those three questions, you're effectively selling your data to Walmart.

If you're good with that, then by all means, sign up for Walmart Plus and take advantage of an extra two weeks of service.

I plan on using the trial to test out grocery deliveries as a way to shop during the pandemic without spending an extended amount of time inside a store with fellow shoppers. I also want to test out the Scan & Go feature that will let me scan and pay for items in the store using the mobile app, without having to wait in a checkout line.

Not sure if Walmart Plus is right for you? Make sure to read our full review. There are some similarities between Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus, but they're not quite the same.