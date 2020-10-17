Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Joe Biden Animal Crossing island AirPods Pro deal iPhone 12 and 5G Prime Day deals still available Stimulus check Mario Kart Live Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Voting by mail? Track your election ballot like a FedEx package in every state -- here's how

Each state has its own way of letting you track your ballot when it arrives at your local election office, and we'll tell you how to find yours.

Listen
- 01:19
Election voter information guide

You can keep track of your mail-in ballot online.

 James Martin/CNET
This story is part of Elections 2020, CNET's coverage of the run-up to voting in November.

So far, over 14 million Americans have cast their ballots early for the 2020 elections. And if you've decided to vote by mail this election like millions of other Americans, you may be surprised to know you can track your ballot after you've voted. Most states offer a way to let you see where your ballot is, so you know when it's received.

Tracking your ballot can give you peace of mind, knowing it arrived before your state's deadline. Here are other ways to make sure your vote will count.

Depending on the state you live in, you may be required to enter information like your first and last name, date of birth and sometimes your Social Security number. Note that each state uses its own service for tracking your ballot, including the US Postal Service. It's always a good idea -- and, in the case of USPS, is necessary -- to save the tracking number on your ballot to help locate its whereabouts. States like Wyoming and Mississippi require you to call your county clerk's office for tracking information.

After you've voted, here's how to track your ballot online in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Read more: California expects 'big, big turnout' for November election

Now playing: Watch this: CISA director: Paper record key to keeping 2020 election...
5:22