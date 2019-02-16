NBA All-Star Game iso-cam: How to vote for and then watch Twitter's livestream 'stalker view'

It's too bad Hall of Famer Allen Iverson is out of the league because his speed and handle made him one of the best ever at iso ball and would have made him the perfect player for Twitter's new iso-cam livestream. The NBA, Turner Sports and Twitter have teamed up to launch a new way to watch basketball -- or, more likely, complement the broadcast on a second screen. Fans will be able to vote during the first half of the All-Star Game for the player they want the iso-cam to follow during the game's second half. After the All-Star Game, Twitter will then offer the iso-cam livestream for 20 games during the season's second half and playoffs.

Read more: NBA All-Star Game 2019: How to watch Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron

Read more: Complete NBA All-Star Game 2019 coverage at CBS Sports

Now playing: Watch this: Twitter CEO and NBA head talk latest tech partnership

Iso-cam All-Star candidates

There are reportedly only four players that are on the iso-cam ballot for the All-Star Game. They are: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry and James Harden.

It's hard to say which one deserves your vote. Their cases:

LeBron James is arguably the second-best player of all time (after Michael Jordan, in my estimation) and can pretty much do anything on the court. He can bring the ball up court and initiate the offense like a point guard. With his size and strength, he get to the basket whenever he wants and can still elevate and dunk with authority during this, his 16th year in the league. And the most under-appreciated part of his game is his passing and court vision. LeBron is a basketball savant that just so happens to have about the perfect build for the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is enjoying a breakout season and could be on his way to winning the league's MVP award. There is not a better finisher at the rim than the nearly 7-foot tall Greek Freak. Basketball has never seen someone so tall with so much talent and athletic ability.

Stephen Curry is the best shooter ever to play. He also has an insane handle and can finish around the rim with either hand.

James Harden is on a scoring streak that we haven't seen since Wilt Chamberlain. The last time he scored less than 30 points in a game was more than 30 games ago in early December. His step-back move is nearly unguardable and his lefty jumper is a thing of beauty. As his is tremendous beard.

Iso-cam voting

During the first half of the NBA All-Star Game, you can vote at @NBAonTNT.

Iso-cam viewing

During the second half of the game, you can stay on @NBAonTNT to watch the iso-cam livestream. The camera will follow the winner of the iso-cam fan vote during the entire second half of the game. When the iso-cam player goes to the bench, alternate camera angles will be used but won't follow a single player.

The NBA All-Star Game starts at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Sunday, Feb. 17. It will be broadcast on both TNT and TBS. See all the ways to watch it online.