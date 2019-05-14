Verizon, AT&T, world: How to see 5G networks where you live

Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

5G data networks are the next big thing for your phone, promising 2x to 10x faster download speeds as the technology begins to roll out across the world. But global 5G networks are in their infancy, and coverage is patchy in these early days. A new global 5G coverage map from Ookla, maker of the popular Speedtest.net app, provides a detailed look at which 5G networks are live in a given place from a given network, and if that coverage is commercially available or limited.

To use it:

1: Navigate to www.speedtest.net/ookla-5g-map.



2: Drag the map to find the country you're interested in.



3: Click the bubble to see how many areas have 5G coverage, and from which network.



4: Use the + control to zoom into the map and click the bubble again for more detailed information, e.g. if there are multiple cities across a country with various active 5G networks. You may find you need to zoom in quite a bit to find specific locations in specific cities.

Now playing: Watch this: We tested Verizon's new 5G network

Right now, the map tracks 305 5G deployments and 20 wireless carriers, across 294 cities. Ookla says that it'll update its tracking map weekly using verified public sources (like a carrier announcement) and Ookla's own data, taken from people who use the Speedtest.net app in 5G coverage areas.

5G network hounds can also follow the @Ookla5GMap Twitter account for real-time updates to the tracking map.

Originally published at 7:31 a.m. PT.