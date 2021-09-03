Valorant Stage 3 Masters: Dates, start time and format explained

Riot Games

Get your ultimates ready, agents. Valorant, the 5v5 tactical shooter from Riot Games, just celebrated its first anniversary in June, and the next major pro tournament is just around the corner. The Valorant Stage 3 Masters tournament starts later this month, and it's the final major qualification event in the 2021 Valorant Champions Tour.

Stage 3 Masters is a crucial event because it gifts the winner a trip straight into the final tournament of the year, freeing them from the race against other teams in their region. It's also a big deal for Valorant's esports scene -- the second international Valorant Champions Tour tournament since the game debuted last year, and a major checkpoint before the game crowns its first global champions at the end of the year.

Here's a quick rundown of the Stage 3 Masters and the Valorant Championship Tour as a whole.

What is the Valorant Champions Tour?

The VCT, as it's commonly known, is Valorant's official professional tournament circuit, which kicked off with Stage 1 in January this year. The third and final stage wraps up this month. Each stage is divided into two substages: Challengers and Masters.

In the Challengers substage, teams compete to qualify for the Masters tournament. Teams that don't qualify for Masters can still earn smaller numbers of circuit points, which are used to determine regional standings. Masters tournaments dole out large numbers of circuit points and, in the case of Stage 3 Masters, immediate eligibility for the year-end tournament.

The VCT culminates in 16 teams competing at the Valorant Champions tournament at the end of the year. Most teams (11) will qualify based on earning the most circuit points in their region, which they do by winning Challengers and Masters matches. Four teams will earn a spot through last-chance qualifiers tournaments at the end of the year, and one team will qualify by winning the Stage 3 Masters tournament next month.

When is Stage 3 Masters? And how can I watch?

Stage 3 Masters will take place at Verti Music Hall in Berlin, from Sept. 10-19. Matches will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube, including streams based in every competing region. The tournament kicks off at 6 a.m. PT on Sept. 10.

The tournament format is split into two stages, staring with a double-elimination group stage featuring four groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group advance into an eight-team, single-elimination bracket. Tournament organizers quickly pivoted after the format was initially announced, as the initial version featured just four teams in the elimination bracket. Near-universal outcry from fans and players prompted the shift to the current format.

The elimination quarterfinals will begin on Thursday, Sept. 16, and the final will start at 8 a.m. PT, Sunday, Sept. 19.

Riot Games

What's at stake in the tournament?

While winners of the Stage 1 and Stage 2 Masters tournaments won circuit points for regional standings, the winners of Stage 3 Masters will automatically qualify into the year-end Valorant Champions tournament. Such a win means the team no longer has to worry about the circuit point race against the rest of the region, including the potential of having to run the gauntlet in the last-chance qualifiers tournament. That means more time to practice and prepare for the event, rather than grinding out victories in stressful matches.

The North American team Sentinels are the frontrunners for the tournament, thanks largely to a dominant run this year that made them the first team to qualify for Champions. Based on Liquipedia data, Sentinels have 675 circuit points and a 250-point lead on the next-closest team, Japan's Crazy Raccoon (425 points). If Sentinels win, it opens up more chances for North American teams to qualify, but other teams will be hoping to overthrow the Sentinels to guarantee their own path to Champions.

Stay tuned for more coverage as we get closer to Stage 3 Masters.