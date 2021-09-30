USPS prices go up Oct. 3: Here's how much mail will cost now -- and for how long

Angela Lang/CNET

Sending holiday packages this year? You may want to budget a bit more to cover the cost of shipping if you're using the US Postal Service. That's because the Postal Service will raise the price on shipping parcels through the holiday season.

The price hike goes hand in hand with delivery slowdowns starting Oct. 1, which are part of a decade-long plan to stabilize the Postal Service's rocky finances. Here's what to know about the temporary price increases on parcel shipments, including what kind of mail the new rules apply to and when package prices will return to normal.

Do the new postage rates affect Amazon, UPS and FedEx deliveries?

The current rate hike applies only to packages sent through the US postal service. UPS and FedEx are separate from the postal service. Some Amazon packages may arrive through the Postal Service, but Amazon sets those rates. Here's how to track when a package will arrive at your doorstep.

How much will it cost to send a package with the temporary price hike?

From Oct. 3 through Dec. 25, the US Postal Service will increase the cost to ship parcels from 25 cents to $5 depending on the delivery service you pick and the distance the parcel has to travel. Note that this price increase is not for letters -- the post office just increased the cost of stamps in August (also see below for more on that).

The Postal Service defines a "parcel" as anything that isn't a postcard, letter or flat (a large envelope, newsletter or magazine). A box of cookies, for example, would be a parcel.

Here are the temporary price increases to ship parcels based on distance the parcel will travel and its weight for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Parcel Select Ground and USPS Retail Ground. Roughly, the distance covered through zone 4 is 600 miles, from, say, Boston to Richmond, Virginia:

$0.75 increase for Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express Flat Rate Boxes and Envelopes.

$0.25 increase for Zones 1 to 4, 0 to 10 pounds

$1.50 increase for Zones 1 to 4, 11 to 20 pounds

$2.50 increase for Zones 1 to 4, 21 to 70 pounds

$0.75 increase for Zones 5 to 9, 0 to 10 pounds

$3.00 increase for Zones 5 to 9, 11 to 20 pounds

$5.00 increase for Zones 5 to 9, 21 to 70 pounds

Why is the Postal Service temporarily raising postage prices?

To help close a budget deficit the service has been running since 2007, the US Postal Service is taking a series of steps overseen by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy -- some more controversial than others -- to get its financial house in order.

The temporary rate hike is to cover extra handling costs the Postal Service said it expects to see starting the first week of October with the increase in holiday-related shipments.

Didn't the Postal Service just raise its rates?

Yes. In August, the Postal Service increased the price of a first-class stamp to 58 cents, up from 55 cents. Before that the last increase was in 2019, when the Postal Service bumped the price to 55 cents from 50. Adjusting for inflation, you can see that the price of a stamp hasn't changed much over the last hundred years.

Could the Postal Service raise prices again?

Although the Postal Service calls this holiday-season price increase temporary, it's the Postal Regulatory Commission that sets the prices.

Although the Postal Service calls this holiday-season price increase temporary, it's the Postal Regulatory Commission that sets the prices.