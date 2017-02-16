Use voice commands to tighten up Google privacy, security settings

You can now view and adjust your Google account settings with a simple voice command.

First spotted by Android Police, the new voice commands make it easier to view your search history, change account settings, adjust privacy settings and adjust security settings.

According to a Google support document, the four new commands are:

  • Change your account settings: "Open Google account settings."
  • See your search history: "Show my Google search history."
  • Change your privacy settings: "Adjust my Google privacy settings."
  • Change your security settings: "Adjust my Google security settings."

I've tested the new commands on a Galaxy S7 Edge running Android Marshmallow and a Pixel XL through Google Assistant, and can confirm they work. However, you need to remember the exact phrasing outlined above or your device will end up doing a Google search instead of opening the proper page.

Read more about Google Assistant and Google's Pixel smartphone here.

