Use this hidden trick to endlessly play Wordle so you never have to wait again

Sarah Tew/CNET

Wordle is addicting, and for some people the worst part of the word game is waiting for it to refresh overnight. If you finish your daily round in just a few minutes, it can be frustrating to have to wait so long until your next word -- but fortunately there's a hack so that you never have to wait again.

You can download Wordle to your device, because the game exists entirely in your web browser. All of the bits and pieces you need to play Wordle are on the webpage, where thousands of future words are stored, so you could play for years without ever connecting to the internet again.

And the way that Wordle continues to feed you daily is words is by using the date and time pulled from your computer, phone or tablet, which means that if you manually changed the year, month, day, or hour -- you could continue playing Wordle without having to wait another day -- until the supply of words runs out.

Sarah Tew/CNET

How to change the date and time on your computer, phone or tablet



The way you change the date and time obviously varies depending on your device and the software it's running, but we'll cover the big four: Windows, MacOS, Android and iOS.

You may play Wordle mostly on your phone or tablet, so let's start with iOS, which cover devices such as the iPhone and iPad. To change the date and time on iOS, go to Settings > General > Date & Time. To change the date and time, toggle off Set Automatically and then tap on the date and/or time to change it.

If you're on Android, whether it's a Galaxy S22, Pixel 6 or a Galaxy Tab, the process to change the date and time is similar. To change the date and time on Android, go to Settings > General Management > Date and time. Toggle off Automatic date and time and then go into Set date and Set time to make any changes.

And if you're someone who plays Wordle on your computer, there's are a couple easy ways to change the date and time. On MacOS, go to System Preferences > Date & Time. Next, unlock the setting, uncheck Set date and time automatically and use the calendar and clock options to change the date and time.

Finally, on Windows, go to Settings > Time & language > Date & time. Now toggle off Set time automatically, click Change next to Set the date and time manually, and set the date and time. Click Change to set the new date and time.

Note: Accessing the date and time setting may vary for all of the options above, depending on your software version and device model.

Refresh the Wordle webpage to play another game

Once the date and time are changed on your computer, tablet or phone, go back to your web browser and refresh the Wordle webpage. Depending on which date you chose, whether it's for tomorrow, a week from now or even a year later, you'll get a new round of Wordle to play. Once you finish that game, you can change the date and time again to play another, and so on.

