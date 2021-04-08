Use PayPal for touch-free purchases in stores. Here's how

Angela Lang/CNET

In the midst of the pandemic last year, PayPal added the ability to use the mobile payment app to make touch-free purchases in stores using QR codes. All you have to do is scan the code, either from a printout or on a screen, using your phone's camera -- no cards, cash or signatures needed.

The app works two ways: You can scan items' QR codes to pay through the app. Or stores like CVS and Walmart can scan your app's QR code under Show to Pay to purchase things in the store as well.

Check out our video below for a step-by-step guide for setting up and using PayPal's mobile payments option.