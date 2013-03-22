Use Magnifier for Facebook to enlarge photos without clicking

Screenshot, photo by Nicole Cozma/CNET

When you have many, many friends on Facebook, it can sometimes be hard to get through your whole stream of "news." Photos are a great addition to your Timeline, simply because they can share an idea without needing a paragraph of explanation (unless it's one of those terrible "if this gets 1 million likes" chain posts). Unfortunately, when you see one that is too small to show off all the detail, you have to click to enlarge it.

Instead of clicking on each photo, you can view the enlarged version of a photo by simply putting your mouse over it with the help of a Chrome extension -- Magnifier for Facebook. The way that this extension integrates with your Facebook viewing is very clean, and adds a feature that you'll probably feel should be standard.

All you need to do is install a copy of the Magnifier for Facebook extension for your Chrome Web browser. You don't need to do any configuration, but I recommend disabling the theater border that Facebook uses to display photos, should you need to click a photo that isn't loading with the Magnifier extension.

Screenshot, photo by Nicole Cozma/CNET

Next, open your Facebook Timeline in a new Chrome tab. Hover over a photo from one of your friends and you'll see the enlarged version pop up to the right of your mouse cursor. If you're near the edge of the Web browser window, the enlarged version will be resized to fit.

What do you think? A nice way to breeze through your Timeline? Something that should be a default option? Share your thoughts in the comments!





(Via AddictiveTips)