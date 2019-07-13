Use Alexa to get early Prime Day deals without lifting a finger

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon Prime day kicks off on Monday, July 15 and will last for 48 hours. However, if you're interested in shopping the early Prime Day deals, Alexa can give you the scoop on all of the current deals as early as Saturday, July 13. Amazon will post new deals as often as every five minutes (watch for the device deals!), but monitoring them all on your laptop or phone can be a pain. That's where Alexa comes in.

On your phone's Amazon Alexa app or Amazon Echo, simply ask about the new Prime Day deals and Alexa will read them to you and ask if you'd like to buy the items. For example, Alexa may say, "I found a deal on a speaker set for $45, would you like to buy it?" If you say no, your helpful shopping sidekick bot will continue reading the next deal. You can even specifically ask Alexa about speaker deals if that's all you're interested in buying. You can also add the Amazon Assistant browser extension, which tracks Prime Day deals.

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get these deals -- however, there's a way around paying the Prime prices. But if you are a Prime member, you'll get access to all of the Prime benefits that Amazon shoppers love.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything you need to know

Here are some phrases you can ask Alexa for Prime Day:

Amazon products

"Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?"

"Alexa, show me Amazon Prime Day deals."

"Alexa, what are my deals?"

"Alexa, order a Fire TV stick."

"Alexa, order the $85 Kindle Paperwhite."

Celebrity products

"Alexa, order Jaden Smith's Just water."

"Alexa, order Marshmello's stuffed puffs."

"Alexa, order Zac Brown's demerbox."

Want more Amazon Prime Day tips? See the smartest ways to score the best deals on Amazon Prime Day and learn how to never miss a single deal when the sales start.