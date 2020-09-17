US Open: Tee times, how to watch Tiger Woods and more

This year has been anything but normal. Along with the rest of the world, golf's major tournament schedule has been turned on its ear. The Masters was moved from April to November, the PGA Championship was played in August instead of May, the British Open was canceled and the US Open was moved from June to September.

The US Open tees off on Thursday at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, and will crown a champion at the conclusion of the fourth and final round on Sunday. With its narrow fairways, thick rough and tricky greens, Winged Foot is widely considered one of the most difficult courses in the world. And when it's set up for a US Open, it might be the toughest test in golf. The course has hosted five previous US Opens, and only once -- Fuzzy Zoeller in 1984 -- has the winner posted a score below par.

The world's top golfers will try to tame Winged Foot, including world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, defending champion Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. Tiger Woods is attempting to win his 16th major title, while Phil Mickelson is once again looking for the one major title that has eluded him in his career. CBS ranks the top 20 favorites, lays out 10 storylines to follow and examines Tiger's chances. Check out the US Open leaderboard for all of the tee times and pairings.

How to watch the US Open without cable

You'll be able to watch live coverage of the US Open on the Golf Channel and NBC as well as with NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. The Golf Channel has early round coverage on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. NBC has afternoon coverage on Thursday and Friday, all-day coverage on Saturday and the final 6 hours of the tournament on Sunday.

Here's a complete TV schedule for the week (all times ET):

Thursday, Sept. 17

7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on NBC

Friday, Sept. 18

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on NBC

Saturday, Sept. 19

11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Sunday, Sept. 20

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Golf Channel

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC

Peacock will show live coverage of the tournament on its free tier, but only 2 hours each day. Here's Peacock's livestreaming schedule:

Thursday: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

In addition, you can watch featured groups and featured holes for free throughout the tournament on usopen.com and in the US Open app and the US Open streaming app.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tournament on the Golf Channel and NBC with one of the live TV streaming services below.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue package includes NBC but only in a handful of areas. You can watch the Golf Channel with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $60 per month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes NBC, but you'll need to spring for the $80-a-month Max package to get the Golf Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.