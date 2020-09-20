US Open golf: Tee times, how to watch final round today without cable

This year has been anything but normal. Along with the rest of the world, golf's major tournament schedule has been turned on its ear. The Masters was moved from April to November, the PGA Championship was played in August instead of May, the British Open was canceled and the US Open was moved from June to September.

The US Open teed off on Thursday at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, and today's final round will crown a champion. With its narrow fairways, thick rough and tricky greens, Winged Foot, particularly when set up for a US Open, might be the toughest test in golf.

After the first three rounds the course has lived up to its reputation with only three golfers under par: Matthew Wolff, who leads by two shots, Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen. CBS Sports ranks the six golfers who can catch the 21-year-old Wolff, including Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. And in case you're wondering, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson missed the cut.

Check out the US Open leaderboard for all of the tee times and pairings.

TV schedule for Sunday, Sept. 20

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on NBC

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

You'll be able to watch the final round of the US Open today on the Golf Channel and NBC, and live coverage is underway now. If you don't have cable, check out your options on one of the live TV streaming services below.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue package includes NBC but only in a handful of areas. You can watch the Golf Channel with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $60 per month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes NBC, but you'll need to spring for the $80-a-month Max package to get the Golf Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.