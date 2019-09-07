Getty Images

After a fortnight of tennis it all comes down to this weekend. Tonight at the US Open in Flushing, Queens, the great Serena Williams will play for the women's singles title against Canadian Bianca Andreescu. The match shapes up as a battle for (and of) the ages: Williams is 37 years young and going for her 24th Grand Slam singles win, which would tie the all-time record set by Margaret Court. Canadian Andreescu is all of 19 and playing in her first Grand Slam. Both players are in top form. Williams has only dropped one set in the entire tournament so far, and Andreescu hasn't lost a completed match in any tournament since February.

Tomorrow night the men's final pits Rafael Nadal against Daniil Medvedev. Nadal is tennis royalty and going for his 19th Grand Slam title, second all-time to Roger Federer at 20. Medvedev enters his first Grand Slam final after a controversial tournament that saw him thank booing fans after appearing to give them the finger. The Russian is playing well this year and the US Open Final will be his fourth final in the last four events he's entered. Nadal started the US Open as the 2nd seed and has been favored to win since Federer lost in the quarter-final and top seed Novak Djokovic dropped out after an injury. While Medvedev is in top form, this is likely Nadal's best opportunity to win another US Open with his two main hard-court rivals out of the picture.

Are you a cable TV cord looking to watch the matches live? Here's your guide.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...

When is the match?

The US Open Women's Final is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Men's Final is Sunday, Sept. 8, also at 4 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the US Open Finals live?

Both women's and men's finals matches will be broadcast on ESPN.

You can livestream the tournament on WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can use a live-TV streaming service to watch the matches live. Here's a few things to know about these services.

You'll need a solid internet connection.

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast.

You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.

You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN2.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2.

PlayStation Vue's cheapest $50-a-month Access plan includes ESPN and ESPN2.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2.